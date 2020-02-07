The Essence Black Women in Hollywood was full of star power, with all of our favorites out Yvonne Orji to Billy Potter and Kerry Washington take part.
Nollywood was also a star at the event Genevieve Nnajilooking beautiful in a simple dress on the red carpet.
Take a look at photos of her from the event:
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Award Lunch Break at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)
