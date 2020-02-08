We saw on Friday Genevieve Nnaji look for a star on the Essence Black Women in Hollywood lunch. But her week has been eventful ever since
Shortly after the Essence Black Women event in Hollywood, Genevieve went to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood, where she dazzled again.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 6: Genevieve Nnaji attends the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House on February 6, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images)
On Friday, the producer / actress went to the 13th annual Oscar nomination party for women in the film and joined stars like Lulu Wang. Mj Rodriguez. Idina Menzel,
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 7: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Women in the Film Female Oscar Nomination Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)
On Friday Genevieve was also at the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she spoke to producers in a panel about “Global Collaboration” in Hollywood Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere ,
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 7: Director / Producer Genevieve Nnaji poses backstage during the ESSENCE house: Hollywood edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for ESSENCE)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 7: (LR) Cori Murray, Director of Entertainment for Essence, director / producer Euzhan Palcy, director / producer Genevieve Nnaji and comedian / producer Gina Yashere speak on a panel discussion during the ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition in the NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for ESSENCE)