We saw on Friday Genevieve Nnaji look for a star on the Essence Black Women in Hollywood lunch. But her week has been eventful ever since

Shortly after the Essence Black Women event in Hollywood, Genevieve went to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood, where she dazzled again.

On Friday, the producer / actress went to the 13th annual Oscar nomination party for women in the film and joined stars like Lulu Wang. Mj Rodriguez. Idina Menzel,

On Friday Genevieve was also at the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she spoke to producers in a panel about “Global Collaboration” in Hollywood Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere ,