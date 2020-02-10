According to the BBC, a general practice in Brighton was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Patients at the County Oak Medical Center are advised to contact the NHS 111 telephone service if they have any concerns.

BBC Sussex posted a tweet on Monday afternoon saying that sources had informed their health correspondent Mark Norman.

Earlier it was confirmed today that the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK is now eight, after a further four confirmed cases.

Chief Physician for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said the four were all contacts from a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week and who had contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

On the way back to the UK, he visited a chalet in a French ski region where five other Britons had contracted the virus.

He said: “Four other patients in England have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

“The new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus was transmitted in France.

“The experts at Public Health England continue to work hard to track patient contacts out of the British cases.

“They successfully identified these people and ensured adequate support.

Follow our live blog about Coronavirus for the latest updates.

