General Mills wants movie theaters for his cereal monster mascot, and we have several ideas

Monster mascots include Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and the discontinued Fruit Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy.

Although General Mills insists “this is not a competition” or “a pitch for free ideas”, we here at the Washington Post have decided that it is both. Here we humbly submit some options:

Count Chocula

The immortal Count Chocula (Adrien Brody) is a deeply misunderstood monster. Children screech when they hear his name, startled by an urban legend created by their parents that the lanky vampire would magically show up and say: “I WANT TO EAT YOUR CEREAL!” When the children sip their milk too loud. Nobody will visit the count’s castle on the hill. Without Oompa Loompas, he’s just a crazy aging loner with a chocolate flow.

And so, because it’s 2018, the count is renamed. He starts speaking faster and hires a group of crazy actors to play his vampire family. He repaints his castle in pastel tones and makes sure that everything is perfectly symmetrical. He renames it Grand Choculvanian Hotel and tries to make friends with every guest who comes to visit. The film finally follows the count’s journey back into the dark when he gets tired of building a quirky facade. He takes his fake family as his real one and they teach him the real value of being himself. – Sonia Rao

Franken Berry

Tracy Morgan talks about Franken Berry, a sarcastic ghost whose dreary life in the shadow of his roommate Count Chocula takes an exciting turn when he plays his first stand-up comedy in Monstrocity, an underground club for monsters. Franken Berry becomes a hit on the Monster race track – this Trix isn’t for kids – and an enterprising manager named Gus (a person played by Pete Davidson who grew up in the monster world after he was abandoned by his parents) offers to win him over as a customer and bring him closer to the mainstream bring audience.

What Frank doesn’t notice is that Gus’ sad backstory is a hoax – he’s actually the evil Augustus Pomp in disguise and plans to steal Franken Berry’s rapidly growing fortune. Franken Berry reveals Gus’ diabolical plan with the help of his new love interest, comic colleague and spirit Eliza (voiced by Niecy Nash) and the two plans to put him down. After unmasking Gus, the monsters rebel against him and banish him from permanently maintaining the cereal bars in Monstrocity that Franconia and his new wife, now known as Eliza Berry, buy after realizing that they don’t need mainstream fame.

Adrien Brody acts as Count Chocula, a regular at Monstrocity, who makes it clear that Gus will spend eternity cleaning up wet grain. The film also includes a voice by Ilana Glazer as the Stoner Ghost comic. – Bethonie Butler

Boo Berry

His heart broke and never improved after little Ellie succumbed to typhoid five years ago. His wife died when their only child was born. When he was lying on his deathbed in the old house on his family’s berry farm, he consoled himself that he would soon be at peace.

Bruce Carey finally took his last breath. Soon he, Ellie and Sarah would be together forever.

His eyes opened and a bright light shone in front of him.

“You’re not ready,” said a booming voice.

“I am. Please. I’ve been waiting for years. You were all I had.”

“The berry farm. You still have something to do. ‘

Bruce suddenly felt himself falling, his body fading into a round mist. Blue like the berries that he has grown. He hated the berries so much.

Since then Bruce has fallen from the sky a hundred years ago. He now has a different name.

“My spooky cereal, Boo Berry, is part of this full breakfast,” said Boo. He had been reciting the line a thousand times. Two chains protrude from the marshmallow-like lump that was once his chest. One is tied to a cereal bowl, another to a cereal box (according to the General Mills canon). The farm was in debt when Bruce died. One day his debt would be repaid. If only enough children would buy this cereal.

Boo stood in front of the camera and giggled a little playfully. Inside Bruce screamed.

Boo is played by Jeffrey Wright. – Abby Ohlheiser

Fruit blank

Christian Bale plays Fruit Brute, a lonely wolf on the fringes of society who uses berry wine to drown out the haunting memory of the 1994 cereal fire of the marshmallow plant. (Body Bare was implanted in typical Bale fashion to mimic the wolf’s fur.) However, when he meets the orphaned daughter of the only person he has ever referred to as a friend, Fruit Brute vows to tear down the marshmallow industrial complex – inside , – Elahe Izadi

Fruity delicious mom

Watch the real story this summer of how Tom Cruise became the fruity Yummy Mummy – with Tom Cruise as himself. The brave biopic begins with the filming of MI: 7, in which he tries his greatest stunt so far: climbing in a volcano. If only he had known that it was active. After emerging from a six-month coma, he can only say one sentence: “Fruity Yummy Mummy makes your belly delicious! Heh, heh, heh! “As an absolute professional, he takes on his new role as a fruity, delicious mummy and finally receives his Oscar in“ The Mummy 2: The Delicious Stories ”. – Travis M. Andrews

In fact, the world of cereal mascots is as sweet as the milk that warms up in the bowl. While we’re at it, here are a few more stories about some non-monster mascots, including those not found in the General Mills Cinematic Universe that deserve treatment on the big screen.

Toucan Sam

Ice Cube plays Toucan Sam in this heartwarming story about overcoming the odds in the face of major tragedies. The bird that has fallen into the smell of Froot Loops bumps into a tree with its eyes closed. When he realizes that following his nose can only end in one direction, he begins to walk the long way to recovery and meets various friends who teach him to stop … and smell the roses. – Travis M. Andrews

Cap’n crunch

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring this holiday season because of his most challenging role to date. Captain Horatio Magellan Crunch courageously led his forces across the seven seas, but the war is now over. The captain cannot adapt to civilian life and has no more battles to fight. He creates his own war. Watch Day-Lewis transform into the two-foot cap’n as he wages a one-man war against the rest of the well-known grain universe, a war that could change breakfast as we know it forever , – Travis M. Andrews

Snap, crackle and pop

In this instant vacation classic, three brothers – Snap, Crackle and Pop – are affected by their parents’ loss after a devastating hot air balloon accident. While holly wreaths appear on the village trees, the boys, played by the Jonas brothers, find comfort in the power of the song – and each other. Together they take part in the Christmas party and are convinced that the first year without parents will be bearable if they receive the golden trophy. But the evil Simon Cowell (played by Mel B), angry at an earlier unsettled Christmas incident, comes forward to condemn the pageant, hoping to destroy her dreams. As the boys prepare for their toughest challenge to date, aside from losing their parents unexpectedly, they learn that the real meaning of Christmas is in them all the time. (Broadcasted seven times a day on Hallmark Channel throughout December.) – Travis M. Andrews

Buzz the bee

In this Beyoncé jukebox musical, a grumpy teen named Buzz the Bee (Zendaya) wakes up in the body of her mother, the helicopter mother, jazz (Tracee Ellis Ross) and vice versa. The bees learn to understand each other while literally spending time in each other’s white laced sneakers, with jazz acting as the mascot of Honey Nut Cheerios High School and buzz as the mayor of their beehive. – Sonia Rao

Dig ’em frog

Former breakdance world champion Dig ‘Em Frog (Sylvester Stallone) wants to leave his glory days behind while caring for children in his run-down Honey Smacks dance studio. But when a talented but unrefined new talent (Michael B. Jordan) appears on his doorstep, Dig ‘Em Frog discovers that he still has a lot of dance in him, even if his hips no longer let him play these windmills. – Elahe Izadi

Trix Rabbit

Trix Rabbit (Kumail Nanjiani) has just lost his job and is trying to put the parts of his life back together after divorcing Jessica (Jessica Chastain), who is threatening to move across the country with her child. Everyone in his life thinks Trix is ​​a failure, but as he fights for custody of his son, he realizes that Trix is ​​a failure are for children. – Elahe Izadi

Luck the goblin

The cereal mascot Lucky the Leprechaun (played by Idris Elba) and the basketball team mascot Lucky the Leprechaun (played by Mark Wahlberg) duel in Boston in the early 2000s. They cheer General Mills and the Boston Celtics by day, do shady business at night. When Basketball Lucky tries to recruit the magical marshmallow minions from Muesli Lucky, hell breaks out. – Sonia Rao

