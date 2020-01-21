General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle is shaken

advertisement

General hospital fans are saddened by Willow. Your life is downright frustrating. She knows where to find her son and things are not looking good for his family right now. This little boy lives a life that is not so good with everything that is going on around him, and we also have to wonder if that is more than you think. There is so much that we just don’t know and so many things that we just don’t understand and so many things that just don’t make sense at the moment. She is frustrated. She wants to know if there is hope for her and the baby at this point, but we don’t see it. Well, we know it’s not possible since it’s not your baby. She doesn’t know that yet, so her frustration turns into a total heartache when she finds out the truth about Baby Wiley.

Gladys is more than a little impressed by the many things that are going on, and she’s making it known. We know she is someone who supports Sonny in everything he is doing, but why? What’s going on and how is she planning to make this happen and make things look a little bit more like they are right in her world? Laura is on a mission too. She has a new project in the works and nothing will stop her from implementing it. She has some things that make her feel like she can cope with it and make everything work. She’s a bit confused, but we have to admire how she deals with herself and how she behaves amidst the many things that are going on.

What happens in the general hospital?

Nelle has more surprises up her sleeve than anyone thought possible. Being Shiloh’s widow has its advantages.

It is terrifying.

What’s next in the general hospital?

Nelle is not easily shaken, but we will see that this day brings her to a point where she is visibly shaken. This makes us wonder what is going on in their lives and how it is possible, but it is exactly what it is right now. She’s in a place where she has to find things out and let them work for her, and that won’t be an easy situation for anyone. She has done so much in her favor, but something has happened that will totally kill her. We have to admit that we can’t wait to see them shaken. We look forward to that because nothing shakes them. It has to be a big deal.

We also can’t wait to see what could happen to people like Martin. He doesn’t get too far from Valentin. Michael will find Joss on the docks and she has a hard time. Your situation will remind him that a lot is happening everywhere, and it’s not just him who is going through things in life. He has a lot of things to do and some changes to make, but it’s all a bit too much, even for him. He also has to worry about so much more. He’ll do everything in his power to make sure he can help, but we just don’t know that she’s so open to it right now.

