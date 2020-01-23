General Hospital Spoiler: Sasha is shaken

advertisement

General hospital fans know that Sonny has to spend a lot of time with his father these days. Mike’s health is deteriorating, things are not always going well for him and Sonny has to spend this time with his father before it is too late. He’s not on the market to regret not spending nearly enough time with him, but we know he has a lot more on his plate than ever. It’s one thing that will never change with him, but he also works hard to comfort his father. Mike, however, is a headstrong and strong man who you don’t always want to work for in this way. This means that sometimes things are not done as they should be done. We can’t help but wonder what that is going to do to his son right now.

Michael feels overwhelmingly protected by Sasha, which means he’s always ready to defend her, even if others aren’t. There are so many things that he does not have to do for himself or in his environment, but that he is always ready to work for him. He is a man of many things, but the honor will always be great in his life. He knows that she lied, but he still has feelings for her, even though he knows he can’t trust her. Nor does he believe that so many people must be so terrible to them if he has heard their own side of the story more than once and knows that they were wrong, but had reasons to be wrong and angry. It’s a thing that doesn’t always work for everyone, but we can’t deny it in our lives. It has so much to do, but we want more.

What happens in the general hospital?

What’s next in the general hospital?

Jordan has some big fears and we believe this will happen from now on. She is not mistaken about what she feels, but we are not sure if anyone will take her seriously. She is right, but will anyone listen to her when the time has come and the situation is what it is? We don’t know, but we hope Curtis is there for her at this moment of need. He has to be there and he has to see this situation on his side and in his head. It is too much for him to endure alone. Finn has an ultimatum and we are not sure where he is going with it. Will he tell someone that he has to do things his way and that he has no choice, and to whom does he give them?

What about Sasha who is now in a place where she is shaken? Does this have anything to do with knowing that Michael stood up for her and everything that was said and done the moment she was accused and badly spoken of? We don’t know, but she’s not in a good place right now. Valentin could lag behind what she feels and he will certainly not do anything that could help her, since she was caught and his lie was exposed to his almost wife on her wedding day. He is not enthusiastic about her and this could be a problem.

