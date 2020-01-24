General Hospital Spoiler: Prevention causes chaos

advertisement

General hospital fans are stunned. Simply stunned. But first we also repeat a few things after the show was canceled the day before due to the impeachment hearings. It’s all crazy. We knew this was going to be a very dramatic day, when things would happen and people would find out the truth about so many things, but we didn’t see this as it all went down. For example, we haven’t seen how things developed with Laura. We had no idea that in this situation she would end up doing things the way they are. She was shot. She’s gotten into a situation where things don’t work for her and she won’t have much more to say than the fact that she doesn’t have the best time of her life. She was shot and she may not be well. We just don’t know. An armed man opened on Port Charles first, and this family is not doing well.

Nelle is shaken, which is never a good thing. We can’t help but wonder what she’s up to, how she’s going to deal with all of it, and what she’s up to now when things are going to work out for her. She is a mess and apparently cannot get rid of this situation. Martin refuses to leave Valentine’s side, no matter how much he has to take care of other things. This is a man who is more than a bit dangerous and they all know it. They all know what he’s capable of and how he can turn the world upside down in a second. Michael, on the other hand, also found Josslyn on the docks.

advertisement

What happens in the general hospital?

The 4th annual #GeneralHospital #GHConvention returns to Burbank this May – and it will definitely be the largest we’ve ever had! Meet your favorites like @ 1SteveBurton @finolahughes @lldubs @japastu and more! https://t.co/O1Zfv0SM2T @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/OONpCEacBH

– Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) January 22, 2020

If you are looking for a way to see your favorites, click here.

What’s next in the general hospital?

“If there is a lawn war in Port Charles, I need to know!” #GH pic.twitter.com/iMh0lZYuJZ

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

We know this week is a little bit crazy with the information we have and have shared. This week, impeachment hearings have been interrupted and there is a good chance that it will continue as long as this situation continues. This means that the days are all free, some people miss things, some people may not miss things and nobody really knows what day is today. Take it with us when we try to teach you what we know and how we know it. There is a lot going on towards the end of the week. This is the day Michael will work so hard to defend Sasha, the day we will see Sonny have to comfort this father, and the day we will see Finn face Nikolas.

We have no idea what will happen afterwards and what will happen next. We don’t even know if you really will see this day or if it will happen next week. We don’t know, but we do know that there is a lot going on here and that there is a lot that could go down over the weeks. Just be patient but as best you can and try to relax as we find out what is being canceled at the last minute.

Stay tuned to learn more about the General Hospital and get daily updates on the latest spoilers, news and updates for the General Hospital from TVOvermind.

advertisement