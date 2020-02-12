General hospital fans have a weakness for Sonny and his father. They may not always have the best relationship and may not always be on the same page, but they have a serious interest in their families. They love them and want the best for everyone in their lives. At this point, they have time to borrow something, and Sonny is finally beginning to realize that things may not be the same for long. He will lose his father and he knows that. Right now he’s realizing that every single minute he can spend with Mike is a blessing, and he won’t take it for granted any longer. There’s a lot going on in his world, but he won’t forget that this man loves him and wants the best for him. He will enjoy every second you have left.

On the other hand, we also know that Sam and Jason have decided that it is good for them to hold a secret meeting. They have so many things that could work for them and they have so many things that could work for them. They have to solve this situation so that they have even a small chance of being together and finding happiness, but if they don’t, it won’t work for them. At the moment their meeting is private and they know they have to do it this way. However, there is nothing else they can do about it and they need to make sure that they are able to do this work in their favor. We like it and it gives us hope. We hope that it gives you hope even in this dark time.

What happens in the general hospital?

Spinelli knows in his stomach that Peter is not suitable for Maxie. Can he do anything to pull them apart?

What’s next in the general hospital?

Things will take a turn for Peter as he will connect with Emma. She’s back in town and he’s going to be spending some time with her, though we don’t know how Maxie will feel about all of her own problems lately. Did she want him to connect with her and make some kind of friendship, or did she prefer him to stay away from Emma? We can’t make up our minds, but that will happen whether she likes it or not. Robert, on the other hand, is not in a place where he is currently connecting with anyone. He is in a place where he is angry. He is in a place where he has some problems to solve. He has some concerns and feels a bit confrontational. A lot is happening at the moment that we don’t like, so this will be a problem.

Meanwhile, Nina has a hard time with people in her own life – as always – so she’ll trust someone. That someone is Ava. We are not sure why and how this will work, but we do know that Ava has made some serious progress in her life lately. It makes changes. It does everything right. It makes it its business to do things in its own way, and it will be as beautiful as it can be in the current situation. We’ll wait for now.

