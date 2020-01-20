General Hospital Spoiler: Gladys feels good

advertisement

General hospital fans know that Jason had nothing to do with what happened to Sonny at work and that he knows nothing. But someone always tries to tie something to him and Sonny, so this wasn’t something to talk about, which shocked us for some reason. However, this is a situation that may explode at some point. He is on a road trip and is looking for answers. Gladys is all about it, and that’s never a good thing. Alexis has learned the truth about all of this, and after a brief visit to Julian, Brad faces a tough reality check. Michael is more than a little concerned, but Sasha does everything to make sure that she can encourage him as much as possible. Then there is the situation with the Maxie and Nina thing.

They were never best friends, although they are always together for something. They have their families to think about and that is a connection that they cannot break if they want to. Maxie is asked to help Nina and she may want to do it for her. Ava is okay, but Valentin is shocked. Things don’t work for him as he imagined, and that means he has to accept his situation and reverse it. He could have a backup plan, but we still have to see what he could have up his sleeve. Olivia and Tracy may be working on it, although it could be a long way for them for some time. She blames Michael for things and he’s not sure what her problem is right now. There is a lot to do now.

What happens in the general hospital?

Anyone who had tickets for January 26th to see @lldubs and @wesramsey was notified by email. Due to a conflict of working hours, they had to postpone the event to October 11th. Please reply to the email. more Carly and Peter scenes !!

– Dino-UncleVinnie’sCC (@UNCLEVINNIESCC) January 15, 2020

It won’t go well at all.

What’s next in the general hospital?

“If you want to be a Quartermaine, you have to start thinking like one.” #GH pic.twitter.com/F2Oz4i3bbA

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 13, 2020

Do you remember the past week when Gladys was all about what was wrong with Sonny and she supported everything? Well, this week she feels good about her choices, her life, and how things have gone for her. She has so much faith in the fact that this is her life and that she is busy with things here and we cannot deal with what is happening here. There is still so much to do and say, but she is just starting to feel good about things. On the other hand, we will see that Willow is a woman who is very frustrated with many things in her life. There isn’t much that doesn’t make her feel good about things, and she’s not living her best life at the moment. She has a lot in her head and it always feels like so many things are working against her these days. It’s probably not that wrong either.

Laura will do what she can to get what she wants and she won’t stop until she has a chance to find out. She will find that she has to focus on a new project and will do everything possible. She has big plans and she is someone who makes the right decisions in this matter. However, we don’t know what to do with her in the meantime. We believe that with her words she may have a way to bring her to a place of clarity and peace, but who knows.

