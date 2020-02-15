General hospital fans know that there are many rumors in the television industry. What you hear one day may never happen, but something you never saw coming could happen before you have time to shock yourself. It’s a world where things happen behind the scenes and we don’t see these things often until they’re too late, and so do some of the people who work on soaps. There is never a real way to know if things will happen immediately or if they will happen at all, but we often find that some things are worth thinking about. We want to keep you updated on the things you have heard recently and keep you up to date on all rumors.

Constance Towers Returns?

Tell us that what you think is true, right? She’s the terrible, terrible, not a good, really bad, mean and terrible Helena Cassadine, but she’s dead, isn’t she? Well, you know that nobody in Port Charles is really dead unless he literally never comes back. She’s been away for a while, but there have been more than a few rumors lately that she will come back and make the lives of her friends, family, and enemies more miserable than ever, and we did it to say that we 100 percent here if this is true. So is that true? We saw her in a few flashbacks a few months ago when Peter went through a few things, but could she really be back? Rumor is true! We do not know that she is back in real life or if this is another situation where she only appears in someone’s dreams or thoughts or some kind of flashback, but she is coming back and it will be his month. Go ahead and be excited, fans, because hell is about to break loose.

Forever or for a short time?

Unfortunately, as we mentioned, we don’t know. We don’t know if she’ll be back in a way that keeps her around for a while or just for a bit of time. But we can see that it can come back in some way. She is supposed to be dead, but we all know that her 2015 death can easily be turned into something that never really happened. They do it all the time, why should their death be different? She is someone who has a lot to offer in the villains world and people love her. We can say that she could be back because Nikolas is back. He was someone else who was thought to be dead, but he faked his death one more time, and he’s currently back to cause some big problems to the people of Port Charles, and we still don’t know why he has returned.

Valentin is another obstacle that we need to discuss. He is not a very nice man, we knew he had some serious problems with Helena when she was alive, and we know that her death and the death of some other family members is of great benefit to him in more ways than one were. He was able to bring it together for himself until recently his own life collapsed because he had lied, got caught, his fiance left him at the altar and she actually goes behind his back to take it down – even though we think he knows, don’t we? Keep your enemies close and everyone. But it could work when he’s here, Nikolas is back and she’s back. It could be a recipe for disaster, but it could also answer some of the biggest problems this community is facing right now, including an ugly lawn war that everyone might feel like they can’t get through the year. There is a lot to fear at the moment and we are definitely there for you in every way.