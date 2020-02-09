2020 is here and it is already going wild, even though we are only one month in the new year. General Hospital fans are watching Port Charles developments in a very special way, and it’s a nice thing. We know that there are so many things that make us all feel comfortable on this show, but the fact that so many people suffer all the time and nobody seems to find an improvement in their lives is a bit a lot for us. Not a single person has had a happy moment in the past year and we hope that this will happen soon. One possibility is that some very specific couples find each other again. We believe that more people would be happy if they were only with those who love their soul and we believe that some of these beautiful couples have a chance that it will work in 2020.

Anna and Robert

She’s with Finn, but it doesn’t work with us. For one thing, the age difference and the different places where they are in their lives make it more than a little uncomfortable for all of us. She has had children and grandchildren and he has just found out that he has a very young daughter. He’s a little on the side of things that don’t work for them, and he’s making some big changes in his life. She is much better with Robert and we would definitely not hate to see her together again. We would love it to work if they worked through it in some way, and we would love it to make things happen and come back together. Sorry Finn.

Alexis and Julian

We know, we know, but we love them together. Ideally, we would like to see him learn some hard lessons from what has happened in his life recently. He made some big mistakes that make things seem a lot more terrible than they are. He’s in the middle of a few things that weren’t good for those he loves, and he should learn that many things don’t work for him. He went too far last year and he knows it. Maybe he’ll learn a lesson or two this year and change his behavior. Perhaps this year he will find that there are more important things in the world than being gangsters and criminals. Maybe he’ll finally see that Alexis is worth more to him than this empty life, and maybe he’ll find his way into the clean way of life so they can get things going.

Lulu and Dante

She misses her husband as if there was nothing else in the world and we would like to see her together again. We know that Dante is struggling with some serious mental problems, is afraid and doesn’t know what to do and is afraid to hurt her. We understand why he left. We learn why he did what he had to do. We understand it. We know he’s someone who didn’t want to be there and make things worse, but she needs him. She needs her husband back and he needs her too. Maybe he’ll come back and they can work through it and make things happy again. We would love that for them.

Lucy and Kevin

We don’t mean harm to Laura, of course, who he’s happily married to, but we like him better with Lucy. They were such a good couple when they got things going and we enjoyed seeing them together. They made a beautiful couple with so many beautiful things and we think she could use him again in her life. And that could leave Laura free for Luke Spencer to return. Tracy is back, why not? Everything is clear with this film, but it’s one thing that seems like a lot more is going to happen than you think.