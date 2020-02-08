Gene Watson is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Steve Wariner included Watson on the Opry show on Friday night (February 7th) and called him “a great ambassador for country music” according to a press release.

“I remember my induction night as humiliating and overwhelming,” Wariner told the audience. “But tonight it’s about Gene, who is a great ambassador for country music and one of the best performers of a country song that has ever lived.”

Opry spokesman Eddie Stubbs introduced Watson and described him as one of the most respected voices in country music.

“It is difficult to find the words I can say. I think I should sing better than speak,” said Watson. “So many people have contributed to this wonderful night, and I promise everyone to keep the tradition of country music alive.”

Watson then played “Got No Reason Now For Goin ‘Home” and “Fourteen Carat Mind” before Wariner officially presented his Opry Award, which he held triumphantly in the air so that the crowd could see him.

He then ended his set with “Farewell Party”, which earned him a standing ovation.

This is the same song that Watson closed on January 17 when Vince Gill surprised him with an invitation to join the venerable country music institution during his Opry appearance. After Watson listed “Sometimes I get lucky and forget” and “Nothing that looked good on you,” Gill said stunned, “I’ll do a deal with you: if you have a farewell party, we’ll invite you to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. “

Watson started his career as a musician in 1975. His hits in the following decades included “Love in the Hot Afternoon”, “Where Love Begins”, “Paper Rosie”, “Memories to Burn” and “Don’t Waste It on the blues “. and more. At the age of 21 he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage 55 years ago.

Country music fans will love Riley Green

See the Grand Ole Opry over the years