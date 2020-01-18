Gene Watson invited to join the Grand Ole Opry

advertisement

Gene Watson will soon be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The country singer was surprised with an invitation to join the holy country music institute of Vince Gill on Friday evening (January 17).

Gill extended the Opry’s invitation to Watson during Friday’s Grand Ole Opry broadcast from the Opry House in Nashville. After Watson “Sometimes I’m lucky with you” and “Nothing you really liked” performed, Gill walked onto the stage and asked Watson if he would play another song, some time on Gill’s stage, claiming that he that was not feeling good but was really busy setting up the big moment.

“I will make a deal for you: if you do” Farewell Party “, we invite you to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry,” said Gill Watson, who received a loud applause and a standing ovation from the audience of Opry House. Of course, Watson obliged, after his surprise was over.

“When Gene Watson enters the Opry stage, fans know they will be hearing one of the most respected traditional country singers of all time,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “For years we have seen him wow public in the crowd and fellow artists backstage. He has been committed to the Opry for decades and we look forward to becoming an official member of the family.”

The official induction date of Grand Ole Opry from Watson has not yet been set.

Watson was 21 years old when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut 55 years ago. The biggest hits of the singer are ‘Farewell Party’ and ‘Love in the Hot Afternoon’. During his decades in the industry, he scored six top songs, 23 Top 10 singles and released more than 30 albums. He continues to tour regularly.

