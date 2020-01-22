Gene Simmons, wife Shannon Tweed Take a walk with dogs: photos

advertisement

Strutt! Gene Simmons and woman Shannon Tweed They looked happy and healthy when they enjoyed an outing with their dog friends on Monday, January 20. The legendary KISS crooner and his blonde beauty were spotted walking their dogs through Los Angeles.

In contrast to the typical ensembles and the make-up of the rock’n’roll band on stage, the 70-year-old Gene decided on a casual look during his Monday afternoon excursion. The singer of “I Love It Loud” was hardly recognizable when he wore black sweatpants, a matching top and white sneakers. He also embellished his look by wearing a baseball cap on his back.

On the other hand, Shannon has proven that she was ageless when she wore a make-up face during the couple’s fun outing. The 62-year-old scorned actress also got out and wore a gray crew-neck sweater, black leggings, running shoes and a hat. Shannon held on to the couple’s puppies as they enjoyed their walk through the LA neighborhood.

As the fans of the star of the Gene Simmons Family Jewels know, the couple went the thread in 2011 after 28 years of dating. Although they greeted the son Nick Simmons, 31 and daughter Sophie SimmonsIn the first years of their relationship, the couple needed almost three decades to finally make it official.

“28 years because I gave him an ultimatum,” Shannon jokingly told the radio host Sway Calloway during an interview in 2012. “I never asked him to marry all the time because I didn’t know much. And when I found out important information, I had to wait until the children were old enough to deal with the information . “

Shannon continued, “I waited until they were in college because I didn’t want them to freshen up their lives, you know, shit from home. So I waited. And the moment my youngest went to college I said to them, “I have to go now. Because I didn’t want to spend the second half of my life like the first,” she explained. “And that was my ultimatum.”

Although Gene didn’t specifically mention what the “information” was about, he defended his wife’s decision to give him one last warning. “Men … we are arrogant, selfish. We only grow up much later in life,” he argued.

We are so happy that Gene and Shannon made it!

