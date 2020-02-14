The sprawling California ranch where the late Singing Cowboy Gene Autry once lived has come on the market. For $ 8.25 million, you can stay in the stunning seven bedroom, eight bathroom property in the beautiful Old Las Palmas area of ​​Palm Springs, California.

The house, nicknamed “Rancho Autry”, was originally built by the meteorologist Irving Krick and later renovated by the country singer and his wife Jackie. Although the house has been equipped with modern appliances and amenities, original elements such as breathtaking stained glass windows and archways are present throughout the 13,461 square meter house.

The new owners enjoy luxurious amenities around every corner, including a whirlpool, granite countertops, and a theater room. As soon as you go outside, you can admire a beautifully landscaped garden with a tennis court and pool, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

A spacious garage for three cars, a guest house and a servant’s apartment make this house the perfect place to entertain guests, whether they’re famous musicians or just your extended family. And since the house is surrounded by the region’s breathtaking mountain scenery, you always have a great view.

Read on to see more photos of this incredible property. The full list is from the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Louise Hampton team.