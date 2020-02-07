Elin Nordegren greeted a boy!

Tiger Woods’ famous ex-wife gave birth to a son with an NFL retired close end Jordan Cameron on October 4, 2019, The Sun reported.

RadarOnline.com brought the news of Elin’s pregnancy in June 2019 when the Swedish ex-model, 40, was photographed at her son’s flag soccer game.

On October 18, 2019, after the baby was born, Radar received exclusive photos of Elin and her 31-year-old friend Jordan cuddling her newborn to her son Charlies Florida soccer tournament. The child’s gender was not known at that time.

According to court records from The Sun, the baby was first named Filip Nordegren Cameron, but on December 5, 2019, two months after his birth, Elin and Jordan requested that his name be changed to Arthur Nordegren Cameron.

You will hear the request in a court hearing later this month.

About a year before her pregnancy became known, Elin began dating Jordan. Radar first revealed its identity in June 2019, with sources revealing that “they met through mutual friends in Florida” and had recently moved in.

They now live in Elin’s West Palm Beach mansion, which is for sale for $ 44.5 million and for which she paid part of her divorce agreement for $ 44 million from Tiger, 44.

Elin’s romance with Jordan came 10 years after Tiger’s evil infidelity scandal. The previous model divorced the golf professional in 2010 after reportedly cheating on up to 120 women. They were married for six years and share two children: daughter Sam, 12, and son Charlie, 10.

Jordan is also the father of the son Tristan from a previous relationship.

After news of Elin’s pregnancy, a source told Radar that Tiger – who had not responded to Radar’s request for comment – was blind and heartbroken.

“Tiger is shocked to see Elin play a happy family with Jordan and her newborn,” said the insider. “She was the love of his life and he knows that there is no reason to win her back.”

Tiger has moved on ever since Erica Hermanwho worked as a manager for his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. She is often seen supporting her in his golf tournaments.