Reality TV star Gemma Collins is on a mission.

Icon Only Way Is Essex recently unveiled a brand new blonde peroxide hairstyle – and this weekend she headed north to continue her makeover.

39-year-old Gemma from Romford turned to Dawn Ward’s sculpture clinic on the grounds of her home in Warford Hall, Cheshire, to lose a few pounds.

She jokingly referred to headlines comparing Gemma to American reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

“So I’m dependent on the fat burner plus, which is an infusion. It gives you energy.

Gemma showed off her new short hair one evening with Dawn

(Image: Dawn Ward Instagram)

“It increases your metabolism and it starts to burn the fat.”

It has been explained that the drop provides vitamins and minerals, strengthens the immune system and detoxifies the liver.

During her stay in Cheshire, Gemma came to Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn to show off her stunning new hairstyle in a pretty pink dress.

Fans praised the GC after introducing the striking new look.

She has been known for her long and flowing blonde hair for years, but now Gemma has decided on something completely new.

Gemma posted a photo of her short blonde locks on Instagram and wrote: “

Amber Rose-Gill from Love Island added: “Gemma !!”

“Wow !!! I love it,” said Saira Khan.

Real housewives from Cheshire star Darby Ward wrote: “Omg gem wow !!!! Loveee this.”

“Love it, short hair looks good on you,” exclaimed Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman.