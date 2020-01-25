Gemma Atkinson's partner Gorka on her body transformation and his dreams of a strict comeback

advertisement

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez is hoping for a triumphant comeback after stepping down from the main cast last year.

The fans were sad that the Spanish dancer had no prominent partner in the 2019 BBC series, even though he was part of the group numbers.

This year, the 29-year-old, who previously worked with EastEnders star Tameka Empson, singer Alexandra Burke and model and TV presenter Katie Piper, wants to fight for the coveted glitter ball again.

“I would love to be back and I would love to be on the dance floor with a partner,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance.”

Gorka is on tour in March and April

When he talked about being banned from the main draw in the last series, he said: “Every couple was great and if it happened the last year was the best because I could spend time with Gemma and Mia.”

Last July Gorka and his partner Gemma Atkinson, whom he met at Strictly in 2017, welcomed their little girl Mia.

And the professional dancer came to Gemma’s defense after commenting on the results of all her hard work in the gym, after welcoming her daughter, who was born from a caesarean section in July.

The former Emmerdale actress and hit radio presenter from Bury recently posted a cheeky video of herself on social media that looks incredible in her fitness equipment.

In addition to the post, Gemma commented, “You: you won’t get your body back. Me: that’s cute, honey …”

Gorka said: “I am very proud of her.

“She could not exercise after giving birth and had to eat healthy juices, rest and relaxation.

“She made people say, ‘This is not you, these are pictures of you’, but she trained.”

For Christmas, Gorka and Gemma, 35, delighted the fans when they danced together for the first time in a festive edition of the successful BBC One dance show.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez at the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

(Image: PA)

“It was a great opportunity to spend time together,” he said that they don’t even dance together at home and prefer to work out in the gym.

Gorka, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, is now looking forward to going back on the dance floor to tour with Venezuelan-born Strictly Dancer Karen Hauer.

The spectacular Latin Firedance will tour the UK in March and April and be guest at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Sunday 8 March.

“Working with Karen is great. We have the same culture and background and we understand each other.

Gorka is looking forward to going back on the dance floor to attend the Firedance Tour with Strictly Dancer Karen Hauer

“We get along very well and speak the same language. We’ve worked with fire on stage before on Strictly, so we’re used to it.”

Gorka hopes his daughter will be in the audience to watch her father part of the tour.

When asked if he wanted her to follow in his footsteps as a dancer, he said: “I want her to do what she wants, but she has a lot of rhythm.

“Because of my work and Gemma’s work on the radio, we both love music.”

