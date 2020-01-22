Gemma Atkinson rages over her daughter's first word

advertisement

Gemma Atkinson shared her daughter’s first word and she joked that she wasn’t impressed.

The Hits Radio presenter couldn’t help but jokingly share with her Instagram followers after it turned out to be not what she hoped for.

The 35-year-old, who greeted Baby Mia with professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer Gorka Marquez in July last year, told her fans in a funny video why her first word shook her.

She said: “I was wearing her, I had kidney infection with her about seven months and was brought to A&E.

“I had back pain, swollen feet, a fairly traumatic birth, followed by bleeding.

“This morning the first thing she says is … ‘dadadada’.”

The former Emmerdale actress, who had met her husband when she appeared on the Strictly series in 2017, jokingly ridiculed Mia and said ‘Dada’ when she was annoyed that her first word was not ‘mom’.

The camera then panned to a smug-looking Gorka, who raised his arms triumphantly in the air.

“Now I know that ‘dadada’ is easier than ‘mamama’, but come on Mia!” She said.

Gorka was delighted

Gemma from Bury recently told a funny story about parenting when she posted a photo of herself and Gorka on vacation in Greece.

“If you wish you were back in Greece, but the reality is, it’s Monday and Mia’s droppings hit her on the back,” she wrote on Instagram.

