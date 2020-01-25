Gemma Atkinson on why she became a vegetarian after becoming a mother

advertisement

Gemma Atkinson became a vegetarian after she became a mother for the first time, and she says that she never felt better.

The Hits Radio presenter stopped eating meat and poultry after welcoming her little daughter Mia with her partner Gorka Marquez in July.

The 35-year-old Gemma from Bury had not eaten red meat since the mid-20s, but continued to eat fish and occasionally chicken.

However, she says “something clicked” after giving birth to Baby Mia and she decided to become a vegetarian.

In a post on her Instagram, she said: “I haven’t had red meat (beef, lamb, pork, duck) since the mid-20s.” I saw a video about a slaughterhouse years ago and then decided and I was done ,

“I continued to eat fish and occasionally chicken, but when I had Mia, something changed.”

She continued: “I don’t know if it made me gentle to become a mother, but it woke something in me that made me even more compassionate.

“We went on one of our many walks and passed a farm last year. I saw a chicken with her chicks. Played with them, looked after them and protected them, and it just clicked that she was a mother too.

“How I feel for Mia is how she feels for her babies, and then I said to Gorka, and I don’t want to eat animals there anymore.”

“He said, ok, well, I’ll support whatever you decide. ‘I’ve become a vegetarian and I’ve never felt better.”

The former Emmerdale actress added, “I don’t preach, people have their own opinions and choices. But for me that was my choice and I’m just sad I didn’t make it earlier.

“I feel great not only for reasons of conscience, but also physically!”

Gemma, who met Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka on the show when she was a candidate in 2017, says the couple are now cooking vegetables at home.

She said: “Gorks still eats fish and we make a vegetarian dish at home and he adds his things separately so we work at Casa de Atko Marquez!”

When asked by an attendant whether Mia would become a vegetarian, she replied: “She eats vegetarian dishes when I cook and fish for her, when Gorks cooks for her, and when she is old enough, she can choose for herself.”

