Gem, the newest goal - Haaretz Editorial - Israel News

advertisement

Likud is the most democratic party in Israel, but only as long as it has a majority. If the numbers speak against them, Likud politicians will do everything they can to prevent a majority decision by exerting pressure and inciting those who stand in their way. They will even – heavenly gladly – file a lawsuit with the High Court of Justice.

On the eve of the third election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applied for immunity from law enforcement in the three cases of corruption pending against him, with no trace of shame, statute or national responsibility. Anyone who believed that Netanyahu had set the lowest possible bar for political behavior was wrong.

advertisement

Because while Netanyahu applied for immunity, he did not intend to allow a debate and vote on his application until he secured a majority. In fact, Netanyahu and his staff have spared no effort to prevent a debate on the immunity application, starting with a campaign to delegitimize the Knesset’s legal adviser, Eyal Yinon, which culminated in a petition to the High Court asking for it asked to waive his legal claim, comment on the matter for reasons of conflict of interest and, in the end, unprecedented and uninhibited considerations from a Knesset spokeswoman, Yuli Edelstein.

Related articles

Edelstein did what was required on Sunday and ordered the Knesset to gather to approve the convening of the Knesset House Committee to discuss Netanyahu’s request. Edelstein acted against his will without making a choice because the Knesset legal adviser believed that the outgoing Knesset was allowed to discuss the immunity application before the election. “Although I disagree with the position of Knesset legal advisor, I believe it is important to accept it in order to maintain confidence in the Knesset spokesman’s institution,” said Edelstein.

However, in complying with the law, he acted against the will of the boss, who was not interested in having his application discussed only after the election. Edelstein only responded to the request of 25 legislators who asked for the Knesset to be convened during a special session break. For Netanyahu and his Likud followers, the fact that Edelstein didn’t lie down and physically blocked the debate – even if it meant a confrontation with the judicial system – was a betrayal of his master.

Israelis need not be reminded of Likud’s dealings with those whom it considers to be traitors. With one decision, Edelstein became the number one enemy of the state and moved to the top of the Likud target bank. In a single moment, the leader of the legislature, No. 2 in the Likud Party, became a left-wing collaborator and an enemy of the people.

Edelstein did the right thing by facilitating the formation of a committee that will discuss Netanyahu’s immunity. The criminal culture that has spread through the Likud in the spirit of the accused must be uprooted.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

advertisement