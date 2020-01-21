Geena Davis, be open. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Booboo Stewart, 26; Ashton Eaton, 32; Emma Bunton, 44; Geena Davis, 64.

Ashton Eaton (AP Photo / Wong Maye-E)

Happy birthday: put everything in order, free up time and prepare for what you want to achieve this year. Refuse to get involved with the company of others, so you don’t have time to pursue your dreams. Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible or have someone manipulate you. Be the driving force, not the minion. Your numbers are 2, 16, 24, 27, 31, 46, 49.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): perform demonstrative action and you will draw attention. Don’t be shy or too proud to ask for help. Focus on the result and enjoy the process of implementing your plans from start to finish. Simplicity is encouraged. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Solve any financial problems. By keeping track of the debt and controlling what you spend, you can relieve stress and encourage you to live within your means. Don’t let anyone abuse you. You can’t buy love. Offer kindness, not cash. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Postpone and you miss an excellent opportunity. Look for someone you respect for guidance and work with everyone who can contribute at least as much as you, if not more. Do not give in to emotional manipulation. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Visit someone or a place that motivates and inspires you. Take a different approach to how you use your skills. Change your mind or your direction if that’s what will help you reach your goal. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Take on a challenge. You have the money to outsmart and surpass any competition you encounter, so don’t hold back if you have so much to win. Change starts from the inside, so don’t wait any longer until someone does things for you. 5 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): show kindness and compassion, but don’t let anyone abuse you or what you have to offer. Formulate situations and set limits when dealing with anyone who is intrusive, manipulative or excessive. Personal growth will yield the highest returns. 2 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Share your ideas, listen to the suggestions and continue yourself. Control of the outcome is in your interest. If you join forces with someone, you can expect him or her to take over. 4 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – Nov. 21): Search in and receive the facts. If you know what you are up against, life becomes easier and you can achieve the desired results. What you do will have a greater impact on others than what you say. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): a steadfast attitude will help you achieve things, and innovation will lead to progress. Make a move, start a new adventure and redesign how you want to live. Revenge and anger are a waste of time. Embrace a new beginning. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): observe what others are doing and you will recognize who you want to stand next to. A disciplined attitude will help you ward off temptation and those trying to move you in a risky direction. Choose stability over chaos. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Stay close to home and sort all the personal paper you’ve undone. An unexpected movement that someone makes will leave you in a dilemma. Reconsider your strategy and rearrange your plans. Avoid an unnecessary dispute. Focus on personal gain. 4 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Uncertainty is growing. Refuse someone to persuade you to do something that is not right. Look for other options that will promote good health and much better mental and financial stability. Let go of what no longer works for you. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, playful and passionate. You are intelligent and unpredictable.

