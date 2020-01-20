advertisement

Speaking of pacesetters, Big Brother Naija star, Gedoni Ekpata has been announced as the Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

This may be the first time you notice such a position, but guess what, this is a hint that Gedoni, a fashion designer and a native of Cross River, has proven himself worthy of such a huge and innovative position and we are so proud at him.

The news of his appointment was shared by HitFm Calabar that “@gedoni has been appointed as the special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade at Garment Factory and Branding”.

His fiancé, Khafi Kareem made a repost with a sweet title: “The only thing we do is WHAT …?” Congratulations honey! “

Congratulations Gedoni.

