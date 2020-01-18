Gear Swap at the Redwood Valley Grange: February 1

advertisement

Gear Swap takes place on Saturday 1 February from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Redwood Valley Grange.

Gear Swap at the Grange is an opportunity to come together in one location for maximum exposure to buyers and sellers. People come from far and wide to the province to house drum sets, keyboards, PA equipment, guitars and accessories. There are also some new items available.

Snacks and drinks are available and the cost of renting a table is at least $ 25. Call Wendy at (707) 467-9343 to reserve your table and fill it as much as possible. Buyers are allowed free of charge and there are plenty of snacks and drinks at hand.

The funds raised benefit the Redwood Valley Grange musical upgrades. With a new PA installed and professional lighting, these funds go to installing sound-dampening heavy theater curtains, all of which make the Grange a leading music room for Mendocino County.

Acoustic music will also be presented with artists playing the guitar and on the recently acquired Grange acoustic piano.

Come and enjoy an afternoon with your friends, sell some of the stuff that collected dust and take home what you were looking for. Gear Swap opens its doors at 11 am on February 1 and goes until 2 pm. That is the first Saturday in February. Meet friends in the Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Road, Redwood Valley. Call (707) 467-9343 for more information and to register.

