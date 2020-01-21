GDPR: EU fines in the millions

advertisement

Regulators in the European Union have fined companies across the EU (and beyond) $ 126 million for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) last year.

This is clear from DLA Piper’s recent figures that the fines were imposed not only for data breaches, but for a “variety of GDPR violations”.

Overall, most violations occurred in the Netherlands (40,647), Germany (37,636) and the United Kingdom (22,181). The Netherlands also had the highest number of violations per capita (147.2 violations per 100,000 people). Ireland and Denmark took second and third place.

The highest fines were imposed in France, Germany and Austria at $ 56.5 million, $ 27.2 million and $ 20 million, respectively, with the UK ranked 11th.

According to the report, the number of reported violations has increased by around 12 percent daily. In the first months of the GDPR (from May 2018 to January 2019) there were 247 reports daily. After January 2019, companies reported 278 violations every day.

The highest fine for the gross product was still the $ 55.4 million fine imposed on Google by the French CNIL.

“The GDPR is on everyone’s lips when it comes to data protection breaches,” comments Ross McKean, partner at DLA Piper, which specializes in cyber and data protection.

“The rate of violation reports has increased by over 12 percent compared to the previous year’s report, and regulators have put their new powers to the test with sanction and fine organizations.”

“The total amount of fines so far totaled € 114 million is relatively low compared to the maximum potential fines that can be imposed under the GDPR, suggesting that we are still in the early stages of enforcement – million – Euro fines will be imposed next year as regulators step up enforcement activities. ”

