Blaine Patrick, a captain of the Grand Canyon “Apex Legends” team and syndicate manager, enters a match of the game with his teammates before the teams compete against other colleges at the weekend. (Photo by Reno Del Toro / Cronkite News)

PHOENIX – As players return to Apex Legends for a new character and map changes, members of Grand Canyon University’s esport teams have to think critically to find out how best to use the new systems in competitions.

“Season 4: Assimilation” changes weapon balance and introduces new characters, forcing players at competitive level to abandon old strategies and come up with new ones. At the highest level, the burden on GCU players is even higher.

“We’ll see more Wattson, Wraith, and Revenant squads than Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith squads,” said Blaine Patrick, captain and community manager of the Apex Legends team. “Although he (revenant) appears to be an aggressive character by nature, he is actually a very defensive character.”

The seasons usually last three months. “Apex Legends” was released a year after the game started in season 4 with the new legend “Revenant”, along with significant environmental changes and changes to other legends and weapons.

“Apex Legends” was released on February 4, 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular Battle Royale multiplayer titles. At The Game Awards, it was named the 2019 multiplayer game. 60 players in groups of three choose from 12 “legends” with different abilities, enter the arena and fight until one group remains.

One of the obstacles for competitive Apex Legends players is that the game is constantly changing as updates are released that can affect the meta, the strategy that players use to win.

“I think it’s part of the Apex and all video game competition,” said Albert Lee, Grand Canyon University esport coordinator. “This is one of the crucial differences between esport and traditional sport, where traditional sport has spent many decades changing and revising the rules. While games like “Apex” or other mainstream titles are being changed by the publishers – this is the new technical challenge, now everyone is the quarterback. “

The changes made by the game publishers lead to uncertainty as to what extent or to what extent the game will be changed on a competitive scale.

“It’s a unique obstacle that helps team building and learning,” said Lee. “I would say the team does extra homework, but for the extracurricular area. They may do their homework and class projects, but in their free time they do these calculations and plan for them based on these updates next weeks. “

The changes have caused GCU Apex players to debate whether a particular character, weapon, or tactic should be used to ensure victory.

“It is more difficult because there is a lot of space and fewer buildings in Capitol City, for example. So if someone fails, it’s a slight disadvantage because they put pressure on them immediately, ”said Randy Ray Caseres, Apex Player’s joint venture. “(The new season) changes it, but you just have to be aware of your surroundings.”

Even with a new season, “Apex Legends” goes through an adjustment of the number of spectators and the player spirit. When it debuted in February 2019, an average of 218,000 people watched Twitch, almost a year later in January 2020, only 18,500.

“I can see why there was a levy,” said Apex JV player Jha-siah Jean. “In the beginning, the content was dry, but now content is added every two months, so it’s better now.”

The GCU exhibits three competitive “Apex Legends” teams, “Apex Purple” and “Apex White”, two JV teams. According to the ranking of the College Apex Weekly Series, “Apex Purple” takes third place, followed by GCU Varsity in fifth place. “Apex” White takes sixth place.

The team played the second week of the College Apex Weekly Scrims on Saturday, the first week that the new update was implemented. While the changes will be a factor in gameplay, the team believes the new meta isn’t too different.

“You have to be ready,” said Jean. “You just play the game and expect changes. Everything will change over time, you just have to go with the meta. “