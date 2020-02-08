A missile was fired from Gaza to Israel, the Israeli army said on Saturday evening. Shaar Hanegev’s regional council said that a siren had sounded in several municipalities in the region. “It looks like the rocket fell in the open. Nobody was injured and there was no damage to property,” said the regional council.

Shortly after the rocket launch, the Israeli army said it had taken countermeasures by shooting tanks at militant positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

“IDF tanks recently hit two military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. The strike was in response to the missile that had previously been fired on Israeli territory,” an IDF statement said.

The rocket launch took place after a relatively quiet day. However, since the launch of President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East, the exchange of fire between the militants of Israel and the Gaza Strip has increased. Palestinian factions have launched explosives and rockets at Israel in the past ten days. The IDF responded by targeting Hamas positions near the security fence, as well as infrastructure targets such as Hamas tunnels, weapons depots, etc. that were struck during selective actions.

Defense agency sources say Hamas could target its missiles at open areas to force Israel to make concessions prior to the elections while avoiding a full escalation.

On Wednesday, Israel reduced the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles, saying it was in response to increasing strip militant activity against Israel.

Coordinator of government activities in the territories Maj. Gen. Kamil said in a statement that the decision to restrict the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip was made after repeated terrorist activities within the strip against Israeli citizens in the past few weeks violated Israeli sovereignty. ”