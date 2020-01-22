advertisement

Coco Gauff gets another chance for defending champion Naomi Osaka after fighting past Sorana Cirstea and in the third round of the Australian Open.

The pair met in the same phase of the US Open last summer, when Osaka produced a complete performance to beat 15-year-old 6-3 6-0 and then comforted her when Gauff’s disappointment prevailed.

The American said, “I think I will be less nervous this time. US Open I was nervous. It was my first time on (Arthur) Ashe. We are both familiar with each other’s games. She plays really aggressively. This time I will become more aggressive. ”Osaka defeated Gauff in the third round of last year’s US Open (Andy Brownbill / AP)

The empathy of Osaka in New York made headlines around the world and Gauff added, “I think it was definitely a good time for both of us, especially for me.”

“But I only think about the people who watch, the little girls who watch and the little boys who can see a little about sportiness.

“If I had a child, I wish my child would see that. You may hate the person on the field, but you love him outside the field. You don’t really hate. But you want to win.

“Sometimes we say things in the field that we don’t mean because we have that mentality. When it’s all said and done, we still look at each other with respect.”

The teenager has now made at least the last 32 on all three of her senior slam performances, and her star quality was again evident when she recovered from 0-3 in the decisive set to put the Romanian Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7- defeat. 5.

It is remarkable how quickly Gauff has become one of the biggest draws in the sport and the crowded crowd of Melbourne Arena roared her to victory.

She said: ‘I think that I mainly tried to stay calm and stay positive. I always believed that I can come back regardless of the score. I think 0-30, 0-3 when I actually changed everything and decided to be more aggressive. ”

Osaka won both games in straight sets but was frustrated by the windy conditions during a 6-2 6-4 win over Zheng Saisai.

The third seed beat her racket to court and later said with a smile: “My racket just magically flew out of my hand. I could not control it. Sorry Yonex.

“I think that’s how I tackled my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play one game without throwing or kicking my racket.”

Caroline Wozniacki retired for another day with a thrilling fightback to defeat the 23rd seed Dayana Yastremska.

The Dane’s success with 7-5 7-5 was 5-1 lower in the opening set and 3-0 in the second was a fitting showcase for the attributes that have kept her at the top of the game over the past ten years and more .

Wozniacki was blown away by a barrage of power, dived, denied Yastremska’s rhythm and won six consecutive games to take the opening set.

A collision in the fourth round with great friend Serena Williams, who would be an appropriate way to end her career, is in danger, but first she has to pass troublesome Tunisian Ons Jabeur. Wozniacki will retire after the Australian Open (Andy Brownbill / AP)

Wozniacki said about her comeback: “She hit so hard and so precisely that I just didn’t know what to do.

“Then she started making a few more mistakes and I tried to mix the pace. The audience really came after me and it was so special. “

The Dane had tears in her eyes during her interview after the game when she added: “I felt pretty calm when I was down 5-1 and I hopefully thought I could be here for another 30 minutes to get it in . It’s a bit emotional for me. “

Top seed Ashleigh Barty dropped a set in the opening round but found a second round clash with Polona Hercog much more comfortable, the big Australian hope won 6-1 6-4.

However, Barty can be tested next, when she takes on the fast-rising 29th seed Elena Rybakina.

Petra Kvitova, who lost in the Osaka final last year, fought a 7-5 7-5 win over Paula Badosa but the 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) by Carla Suarez Navarro and Julia Goerges eliminated 13th seed Petra Martic.

