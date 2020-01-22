Gary Janetti speaks Prince George in the animated HBO Max series

advertisement

The British royal family comes to HBO Max! Well, roughly.

The upcoming streaming service ordered an animated satire series about the Royals titled The Prince by the TV author and executive producer Gary Janetti, who became famous for sharing funny and often kitschy memes about Prince George on his Instagram account.

The Family Guy author, 53, will have a voice in George, 6 Orlando Bloom how Prince Harry. Condola Rashad how Meghan Markle. Ivan Rheon how Prince William. Lucy Punch how Duchess Kate. Frances De La Tour how Queen Elizabeth the second. Tom Hollander like both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, The show will also be seen Alan Cumming as the voice of George’s fictional butler Owen.

“The Prince” HBO Max

“I am delighted to be working at HBO Max and to introduce another series about a family who is mercilessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti in a statement on Tuesday, January 21.

Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry Shutterstock (2)

Original content subscription service manager Sarah Aubrey said: “We are very excited to bring the world created by Gary on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can find out what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be funny , shocking and surprisingly cute. We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger screen than just a 1: 1 square. “

Each episode of the series is about how George navigates life as a young prince, from his time at the palace to elementary school.

The news follows Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they have resigned from their royal duties and will share their time between Britain and North America with their 8-month-old son Archie. As a result, they have lost their titles as His and Her Royal Highness.

“The decision I made to have my wife and I resign is not one I made lightly,” said Harry, 35, during a speech on Sunday, January 19, at a dinner that was his Sentebale – Charity benefited. “It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges, and I know I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option.”

The prince later flew to Canada, where 38-year-old Meghan spent a lot of time last month.

