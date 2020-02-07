Garth Brooks is a country icon and one of the greatest names in the genre thanks to his astronomical success in the 1990s. But while he came from a musical family – Brooks mother Colleen was an artist at Capitol Records in the 1950s – his own career path was initially not obvious.

Brooks received a scholarship from Oklahoma State University and graduated with a degree in advertising. His first train to Nashville was short – like “24 hours or so” – but Brooks’ second train in 1987 got stuck. Two years later he released his self-titled debut album and was immediately successful.

Now Brooks is one of the best-selling artists of all time with seven diamond-certified albums. He has won numerous Grammys, ACM Awards and CMA Awards and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. After stepping down in the 2000s, Brooks returned massively to the stage.

How he changed! Garth Brooks’ career in pictures: