Congratulations to Garth Brooks! The singer was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Okla.

The future country superstar, born Troyal Garth Brooks, is the youngest child of Troyal and Colleen Brooks. His parents deserve a lot of credit for his success as they hosted weekly talent shows for her family, in which her six children had to attend to encourage their son’s early creativity.

But although Brooks showed an early musical talent, his real love was sport, and he devoted much of his childhood to athletics, especially soccer, baseball, and athletics. It was his athleticism that brought Brooks to Oklahoma State University with a scholarship after graduation. He graduated in advertising in 1984, but his ambitions soon changed from business to music.

Just one year after graduating, Brooks made his first trip to Nashville, Tennessee in 1985 at the suggestion of entertainment lawyer Rod Phelps. Although Brooks only stayed 24 hours on this first visit, he moved to Music City forever with his then-new wife Sandy in 1987.

Brooks released his debut album of the same name in 1989. The record, which has been awarded a diamond and has sold more than 10 million copies, produced two No. 1 hits: “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance”. His second disc, No Fences, stayed at the top for 23 weeks, and his 1991 album, Ropin ‘the Wind, stayed there for a total of 18 weeks.

Brooks has sold more than 135 million albums, making it the best-selling solo artist in the history of the United States. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1990 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012, and joined the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

While he has enjoyed many successes and awards, it is his life behind the scenes that Brooks loves the most. The father of three girls, the country star, divorced Sandy in 2001 and retired the same year to focus on his daughters. In 2005, he married country star Trisha Yearwood and enjoyed several years in the spotlight and off the road before returning to his career in 2014 with both his World Tour and his album Man Against Machine.

