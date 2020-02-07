Garth Brooks turns 58 on Friday, February 7, celebrating the most delicious birthday cake ever, thanks to his wife, compatriot Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood, also a damn good cook, baked her husband a German chocolate cake for his special day.

Yearwood posted a photo of Brooks’ birthday cake on social media on Friday. His coconut pecan frosting is decorated with birthday candles that express “Happy Birthday” and Brooks’ new era.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, @garthbrooks,” his wife writes in the caption. “You make a good impression. I love you!”

Though Yearwood is a better baker than her husband, she has already published several cookbooks and has her own cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, on the Food Network. For Yearwood’s 55th birthday, Brooks sent her an incredible bouquet of 55 roses in 2019. In 2017 he surprised her with tickets to see Bruno Mars in concert.

Brooks and Yearwood celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in late 2019. They have been married since December 2005 after Brooks Yearwood suggested performing on a California show in May this year. Before entering into a romantic relationship, the two artists were long-term friends: they met as aspiring artists and sang together for the first time on “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart” from Yearwood’s self-titled debut album, released in 1991.

Brooks and Yearwood were both previously married, he to Sandy Mahl, whom he divorced in 2000, she to Chris Latham, whom she divorced in 1991, and Mavericks member Robert Reynolds, whom she divorced in 1999. “(Songwriter) Kent Blazy introduced me to Ms. Yearwood … When she left, he said,” What did you think? “I said,” Well, it’s strange because I felt like you were your wife met, but I’ve been married for 13 months, “Brooks once recalled an appearance with Ellen.

“It was someone I always loved to see, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed of,” Brooks explains. “If you like them and don’t know them, you will love them. If you love her and don’t know her, you will worship her.

Brooks and Yearwood have no children together. However, she has a close relationship with Brooks and the three daughters of ex-wife Sandy.

