In 2019, Garth Brooks hired his fellow Oklahomanian Blake Shelton (and his compatriot) to start a new collaboration: a song called “Dive Bar”. The two had previously worked together when Brooks was a guest consultant at The Voice, the TV singing competition for which Shelton is a judge, but it wasn’t until Brooks saw Shelton appear at the 2019 ACM Awards that he had the idea of ​​asking Shelton to sing with him.

Brooks co-wrote “Dive Bar” with Bryan Kennedy and Mitch Rossell. The latter is a young singer-songwriter in Nashville, but Brooks is already a big fan: Rossell wrote Brooks ‘2017 No. 1 single “Ask Me How I Know” and wrote Brooks’ 2018 single “All Day Long” with Stern and Kennedy.

Rossell also plays a role in the music video “Dive Bar”: this is he who plays steel guitar behind Brooks and Shelton. Read on for the story behind the song that Rossell told The Boot.

I had this idea back in January 2018. I first told Bryan to see if it was as cool as I hoped it would be. He loved it, so we worked a bit on it and then showed it to Garth. It took about a year for him to be fully on board, but when he was he was swinging with some killer lines and it really came to life.

It took a while to get it right, but parts of it came quickly. The three of us are pretty determined to make sure the song is right and not to speed it up if it isn’t. When we were done, I felt that it was really something special in terms of text.

There was never a demo (for this song). On the work tape (Garth) wanted me to sing it. I still don’t know why because he circles around me in this song, but I did it anyway.

(Making the music video “Dive Bar”) was one of the most fun I’ve ever had – mainly because the people I was allowed to do with are some of the nicest, most down-to-earth people in the business. Second, I had to learn a new skill that I never thought of. Now I love diving! I remember how I was really amazed at how well we could hear the track under water and how good Mike (Palmer) was on drums. I know he was exhausted after that!

Some of the things that we used (in the music video) were things that were ruined in the flood (2010 in Nashville), so it was really cool to see that they had a purpose again. Making something really good out of something really bad is always a highlight.

