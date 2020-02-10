On Monday, numerous Gargi College students for women protested the alleged abuse of students by a group of men who crashed a cultural festival.

The Delhi police said they have opened an investigation into the incident and are scanning video footage.

According to the Delhi Police, PS Hauz Khas has received a complaint from the college authorities that case IPC case 452/354/509/34 is registered.

Over 100 students protested outside the Gargi College gate on Monday.

Students and teachers have reported the incident on social media.

During the college festival “Reverie”, according to her contributions, around 6:30 p.m. On February 6, groups of defiant, drunk men raided the college entrances and invaded.

The students said that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were stationed near the gate from which the men were said to have entered.

“There was a total loss of security. The students were groped, harassed, and even attacked by men who all appeared to be in their mid-thirties. The college had claimed to have security in place, but I don’t think there must have been an incident like this on a college campus across the country, ”said a student on condition of anonymity.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, was on site to take stock of the situation.

“A police team under the supervision of Additional DCP Geetanjali Khandelwal is investigating the incident. The team went to the university to record statements from students, bouncers, security guards, and teachers. They also scan video surveillance devices installed at the front gate to find out about the case.” the Delhi police said in a statement.

Severe punishment for perpetrators: Kejriwal

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Monday that the misbehavior of female students at Gargi College was “extremely unfortunate” and the accused had to be severely punished.

“The misbehavior of our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The perpetrators should be severely punished. It should be ensured that the children studying at our universities are safe, ”said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ says “outsiders” have been held responsible for student abuse at Gargi College. He answered a question in Lok Sabha. “The incident was carried out by outsiders, not students. It is not a good thing. The college administration was asked to take note of this and instructions were given to take action against the culprits.”

