<noscript><iframe width="600" height="338" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/g9PWReZGx2I" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Oh no, we’re only a week from the end of Criminal Minds, but do we have to say goodbye to one of our beloved BAU members early? TV Guide has an exclusive clip from the Wednesday night episode and looks like J.J. (A.J. Cook) takes steps to leave the team.

Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is the first to find out, but the ingenious hacker is the least able to keep secrets. In no time, she tells Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Simmons (Daniel Henney) and Tara (Aisha Tyler) that J.J. is considering taking a job in New Orleans, taking her away from DC, and dividing the team.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Can they all gather to keep them from walking? Being in New Orleans would bring her closer to Will’s (Josh Stewart) family and could give her and Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) the space they needed to really distance themselves. How will your best friend take the news? We don’t know if we could stand to see Reid’s heart broken.

Criminal Minds will air on CBS on Wednesdays at 9 / 8c.

Kirsten Vangsness, Criminal Minds Photo: Screen Grab, CBS