Garcia decides in 12 rounds and overcomes the bite of Redkach | National sport

NEW YORK (AP) – Danny Garcia overcame a bite on his left shoulder and made a unanimous decision about Ivan Redkach in twelve rounds on Saturday night.

Garcia improved to 36-2 with his second win in a row. Most recently he fought on April 20, 2019 when he eliminated Adrian Grandos.

Garcia started quickly when he moved Redkach (23-5-1) around the ring and waited for the opening three laps at the Barclays Center. When they presented themselves, he landed bumps. Garcia’s work in the first rounds began to show up in the fourth when he combined with heavy blows.

Garcia’s pressure and power forced Redkach into a defensive fighting style. Redkach spent much of the fight securing himself or fighting the ropes, and Garcia took full advantage. He opened a cut over Redkach’s right eye with a hook in the seventh and gave the Ukrainian a shot in the eighth.

After being methodically disassembled, a frustrated Redkach had to bite his shoulder at the eighth clinch on Garcia.

The Garcia-Redkach fight was the main event and was billed as the WBC Silver World Welterweight Title Eliminator. As a result, Garcia surely asks the question: who is next?

Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter were mentioned during a press conference against Garcia on Thursday. For his part, Garcia said he was open to fighting the four, particularly Pacquiao and Spence, whose car accident in Dallas on October 10th caused him to crash with his Ferrari and was subsequently charged with a DWI that postponed a possible fight against the Philadelphia-born.

“Manny said he’d been fighting me for two years. It didn’t happen,” Garcia said during Thursday’s press conference. “Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence or anyone who wants to fight me, I’m here. Let’s tackle it. “

Garcia was not the only fighter to win something on a card that essentially allowed the organizers to fight for the rest of the year. But what was supposed to be a showcase for the boxers ended with a risk management study that started with a unanimous decision by Jarrett Hurd over Francisco Santana (25-9-1) in the semi-main event. Outside the fifth round, in which both fighters exchanged violent blows, and in the tenth round, in which Hurd Santana dropped on the canvas with an uppercut, the fight was a sad affair for those present.

“We got out of here and did what we wanted. The crowd didn’t love it, but you have to understand, I made the unanimous decision and I did what I wanted to do,” said Hurd, definitely not frustrated. We didn’t want to go from head to toe and we didn’t want to make this a risky fight. “

Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0) became the WBO Intercontinental Junior Featherweight Champion by defeating Arnold Khegai (16-1: 1) by a unanimous decision in the opening game.

The fight showed different styles when Fulton used movements to create openings that allowed him to land shots from all angles, while Khegai’s plan was to work in it, including the repeated use of clinches.

“I knew he was a stubborn customer, so I just had to stay calm,” said Fulton. I use my push. I tried to use the thrust all night and win the fight behind the thrust. “

Lorenzo Simpson (7-0) made a unanimous decision over Antonio Hernandez (2-11-1) and Keeshawn Williams (7-0-1) against Gaku Takahashi (16-11-1). Steven Torres improved from 1:28 to 2: 0 in the second round with a TKO from Dakota Witkopf.

