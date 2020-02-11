About the publisher:

This year I saw an unusually high amount of garbage, mainly along the multimodal paths.

This points to the sad fact that it is the villagers and not the workers who drive through frequently, or any other car. I can only suggest that the residents bring a plastic bag and drive safely to monitor the area. We are all responsible for a waste-free environment.

A golf buddy visited us a few years ago, and while I was driving to the golf cart, he asked me to stop in an imperative manner. I thought he had a problem, but it wasn’t him, it was some garbage on the multimodal route. He jumped out and picked up the garbage. Everything in the villages was so neat that he was disturbed by the unsightly garbage. This commendable act by a foreigner should shame all bugs. PLEASE keep the villages free!

Robert Clark

Village of Duval