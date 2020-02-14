SAN DIEGO – Nine residents were displaced on Friday after an garage fire damaged an estimated $ 250,000 in a house in the Ridgeview-Webster area.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. in a one-story house on 1400 block on 50th Street south of Federal Boulevard, the San Diego Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the house’s garage on fire, said SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The fire also extended to the attic of the house before the crews could quench the flames, she said.

Three adults were checked for smoke inhalation on site, but refused to be transported to a hospital, she said.

The American Red Cross was called on site to help displaced people – nine adults – organize temporary accommodation.

The fire caused an estimated $ 200,000 in damage to the structure and $ 50,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was investigated.

