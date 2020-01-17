Gantz's whisper in the ears of the left sounds better than ever to them - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

At the end of last week, left-wing leaders Amir Peretz and Nitzan Horowitz – separately – met with Kahol Lavan boss Benny Gantz, who promised them legislation that would compensate them generously if their joint plan won fewer seats in the March 2 election as her current size (six for Labor Gesher and five for Meretz).

Gantz promised that Kahol Lavan would pass a law that would allow four ministers of one party to leave the Knesset instead of one minister today so that the next people on the plan could become lawmakers. When a minister leaves the Knesset of a ticket consisting of two or more parties, the person who enters parliament is the next person from his party and not necessarily the next person on the common list.

advertisement

This is largely designed to pave the way back to the Knesset for Meretz ‘Esawi Freige (currently No. 11 on the Labor Gesher Meretz ticket). Freige has unfortunately become a symbol of the alienation of his party from the principle of the Jewish-Arab partnership.

Gantz told Horowitz and Peretz that he viewed them as “natural partners”. If he tries to form a government and invites Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, they will not veto it. The Lieberman cleaning process is complete. Gantz, Horowitz and Peretz hope that he will not reject them.

skip

– Election quiz: The left has united. Did you pay attention?

“Just don’t go with Likud,” pleaded Horowitz Gantz. “Will they try to help you? Will they work with you? From day one, they’ll try to trip you. We will not. ‘

I asked Horowitz about Gantz, who considered forming a government with Likud (but without Benjamin Netanyahu) last year. Horowitz replied: “It seems to me that his music has changed.”

A circus and a jungle

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Before submitting his immunity application to Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein, Netanyahu consulted Edelstein and some of his more intelligent ministers – such as Environment Minister Zeev Elkin and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin – about whether it was right.

Netanyahu was advised to drop these efforts. As Edelstein told him, you will not gain immunity from your corruption charges, either this or the next Knesset. According to the speaker, the immunity provision in Israeli law is to protect the Knesset minority from abuse and arbitrariness of the regime and not the strongest person in the country.

Spokesman Yuli Edelstein at the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

Levin and Elkin thought the same and saw the potential for damage to the Likud. The Prime Minister naturally submitted his application anyway. Perhaps he was impressed by the encouraging roar of Likud’s Miki Zohar, which made him do it. Zohar is the main winner in the fight for immunity. Maybe he thought more of himself than of the accused.

It is hard to know what Edelstein was thinking when he gave Netanyahu his responsible advice. Did he imagine the inferno he would face as the highest official in parliament? Even if this scenario occurred to him, it is doubtful that he became an enemy overnight, a leftist who joined Kahol Lavan.

The path that Edelstein has taken is a middle ground: angry to protest against the opinion of Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, but also to declare that he would honor him. Honor it, but also try to postpone a Knesset House Committee session that would consider the immunity issue.

The speaker was accused of cowardice. What people may see as a lack of courage sometimes suggests a real, clean position. So he thought he had to behave, he told Likudniks.

Edelstein discovered that sometimes there is no other choice in political life than to represent and stick to one side. He is likely to say to himself, if attacked by left and right alike, by Kahol Lavan and Likud (and of course sources on Balfour Street, statements that the Prime Minister’s spokesman recklessly contests) will prove the purity of his decision ,

In fact, Edelstein told his people that what has happened at one house committee meeting since then only proves that he was right: the immunity debate was a circus, a jungle.

Ah yes, a circus and a jungle. Nothing we haven’t seen before. But Zohar, seeing the modern Montesquieu waving his arms in the committee room, trying hoarsely to defend the separation of powers and democracy and shouting about the “minority” was one of the most striking moments in the outgoing Knesset.

A question of character

The final chord of Stav Shaffir’s political path – a 15-minute solo performance on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv – was more honorable than the entire previous concert. Deciding not to lead her own party, she placed the interests of the center-left bloc before her megalomania, aspirations, and aspirations for the first time.

Her crash has been as devastating since she left the Labor Party in July as the rise that made her a key figure on the left immediately after the 2013 elections.

Stav Shaffir announces that she will not run for the Knesset, Tel Aviv, on January 15, 2020. Meged Gozani

In the past five months, she has not been able to avoid a single land mine she had laid herself. First she made her colleagues in Meretz and in democratic Israel loathe her, then she badly mouthed her (“dinosaurs”, “hacks”). She launched an online campaign against her last week, and shortly before the end she called the emerging plan an attempt to “distance the public from politics.”

It is “the public”. Top people in the new list – Peretz, Horowitz, Itzik Schmuli, Tamar Zandberg, Yair Golan and Ilan Gilon – are “politics”.

Shaffir is like the person who dug a grave and when the grave was too deep to blame the audience with lumps of mud on their faces. In the time off that she begins, she should think about the precedent that she has set: she is the first politician to be dropped because of a lousy character.

Yevarkan, a name to remember

Gadi Yevarkan traded the 30 seconds of his fame he won when he kissed his mother’s feet on the day of the Knesset’s inauguration. He exchanged it for a raid by Kahol Lavan on Likud and he will find out that they despise people like him in the Knesset.

He will feel most of the contempt in his old-new home. The term “calanterism” – after Rahamim Kalanter, who exchanged the parties in the Jerusalem government in the 1950s to become the deputy mayor – is replaced by “Yevarkanism”.

Gadi Yevarkan, who returned with Benjamin Netanyahu from Kahol Lavan to Likud on January 15, 2020

But Netanyahu knew what he was doing while Gantz fell asleep on his watch. Pollsters believe that Yevarkan Kahol Lavan has brought more than one Knesset seat to voters in the Ethiopian community. The older religious leaders listen to him. They don’t watch TV and don’t read the caustic political comments.

Netanyahu goes where the voices are. Yevarkan is one of these places: he will tell the heads of the Ethiopian community that he promised the Prime Minister to appoint him a minister – which Gantz did not promise – and they will do what is necessary.

Netanyahu’s parachuting from Yevarkan to 20th place on Likud slate also had an interesting by-product: it moved the members of Gideon Saar’s rival camp – Yoav Kish, Sharren Haskel and Michal Shir – down one place.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu intended to use his privilege to put someone else at the center of the list. At the last moment, he changed his mind. His fear of angering his followers between 20th and 40th place (Amir Ohana, David Bitan, Miki Zohar) and the decapitations from previous elections (May Golan, Osnat Mark, Ariel Kellner) overcame his revenge against the Gideonites.

advertisement