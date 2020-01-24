Gantz, what about Avera Mengistu? - Statement - Israel News

advertisement

The story of Naama Issachar writes itself every day. With a little more effort, I have a pilot for a Netflix series: A pretty young woman is arrested on her way home from India to Israel at Moscow airport. A search in her backpack yields nine grams of marijuana. She is accused of drug smuggling and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison by a court.

To increase the tension, there is a surprising twist in the plot, and the story changes from “Midnight Express” to “North by Northwest”: A Russian hacker Vladimir Putin wants to extradite appears in the third episode. Israel refuses to surrender to Russian pressure to arrange a prisoner exchange and decides with a heavy heart to extradite him to the United States, where he is sought for fraud.

Some people identify with Naama’s mother because they are the parents of a son or daughter of the same age who have traveled through the Far East and returned on a connecting flight. The question “What if this was my child?” Is very powerful. Others have just returned from a trip to India via Moscow airport. The question “What if I was?” Is no less powerful.

If so, does that mean that we are a solidarity society that mobilizes with all our might to save our neighbor’s daughter? Or do we just need a story with good speed and fascinating turns in the plot?

It depends who you ask. Gilad Shalit’s story was static. He was kidnapped and detained by Hamas for more than five years, and apart from the fact that his kidnappers posted a video clip of him reading a message in Hebrew from a sheet of paper, there was no story.

Nevertheless, the media and his parents, who tirelessly fought for his release, managed to create a high quality television package. Yael Dan counted the number of days he was in captivity on her radio show and played Everyone’s Son, the song Aviv Geffen wrote in his honor. And the campaign for his release was very well received.

And then there’s Avera Mengistu. He has been in captivity for five years and Hamas hits his wall in frustration: The Israelis are apathetic to his fate.

There is no public struggle for his release, and no one demands the release of Palestinian prisoners with blood in their hands in exchange for this immigrant with mental health problems who “freely” crossed the Gaza border. His story (with Putin it is easier negotiating than with Hamas) makes a difference in part, and perhaps mainly, because it enables us to forget Mengistu and to rot him in prison with a clear conscience.

Since this thought is terrible, I play the role of the hardworking producer and ask Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party: what’s wrong with you? Make a story out of it and earn a few cents for the campaign.

Before the last elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the Goldin and Shaul families, whose sons have been detained by Hamas since 2014, in the hope of benefiting from them to some extent. But he didn’t have time for Mengistu’s parents. They could have spoiled the frame, forbidding heaven by adding a little black to the lily-white image of the families of the missing Israelis.

With regard to the elections, Mengistu has a thousand members of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, namely Gadi Yevarkan – the Knesset member who moved from Kahol Lavan to Likud. All Kahol Lavan would have to do is raise awareness, speak to his family, meet prominent representatives of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, and launch a campaign entitled “We Didn’t Forget Avera”. This would be a gold mine and an egg on Netanyahu’s face.

Because if the basis of the whole story is the ability of the reader or viewer to identify with the hero, then Israeli society does not identify with Ethiopian Israelis or with the mentally ill. We cannot rely on Yael Dan, Aviv Geffen or the next Eurovision star.

So take this story, Gantz. Run with it. And if you do this for political advantage, you will eventually do it just because it is right.

