Benny Gantz, chairman of Kahol Lavan, said Tuesday that he would work to further Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections. He expects the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East to be published. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had previously promised to annex not only the Jordan Valley but also Zone C areas, which comprise over 60% of the West Bank, said that he “without exception” applies Israeli law to all Israeli settlements will apply.

During a tour of the region, Gantz said: “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern defense barrier in any future conflict. Israeli governments who spoke of the possibility of returning the area [under Jordanian control] made a serious strategic and security error, we see this strip of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. ”

>> Minister of Defense says Israel will take sovereignty in the West Bank ■ Whoever wins the next elections in Israel is a right wing player

When asked about the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East, Gantz said: “I hope President Trump will hurry up and publish his plan. Several weeks have passed. Many dramatic things are happening in the Middle East that I look forward to.” the publication of the plan. ”

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would soon extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea. During an election campaign in Jerusalem, he said: “Not only will we not uproot anyone, we will apply Israeli law to all Israeli communities without exception.”

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, responded to Gantz’s announcement Tuesday that this would remove the foundations of the political process and put the entire region in a dangerous new phase of instability.

In the past, Gantz refused to publish the plan in the election campaign, saying that such a move was a gift to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a “direct intervention”.

Gantz emphasized that the process of extending Israel’s sovereignty over the area would be legal and in coordination with international government agencies. “Until then, we will ensure the further development of this country, we have to move forward,” he added.

“We can no longer tolerate incidents such as the loss of Tzofar and Naharayiim, a serious event that I believe has only occurred because of an ongoing policy of neglecting our relationship with Jordan,” said Gantz, referring to two leased agricultural enclaves to Israel under the 1994 peace treaty with Jordan and were returned under Jordanian control in November.

Netanyahu replied to Gantz and asked, “Why wait until after the elections when we can now apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley with a broad consensus in the Knesset?”

“Benny Gantz, I am waiting for your response until tonight, unless Ahmad Tibi gives you a veto right,” concluded the Prime Minister, referring to the co-chair of the joint majority majority list.

In a tweet in Netanyahu, Gantz replied: “First we will discuss immunity and then we will manage the application of sovereignty.”

Israel Beiteinu’s chairman, Avigdor Lieberman, spoke out on Tuesday for the annexation of the Jordan Valley and said his party had submitted a law on the subject last month.

The head of the common list, Ayman Odeh, responded to Gantz’s comments: “Israeli citizens deserve hope, not imitation – so you don’t overthrow a prime minister. Annexation is the annihilation of every chance of democracy and peace. You have apparently forgotten that life is going after the campaign. The pathetic attempt to collect a few votes from the right is not worth destroying our collective future. ”

Meretz boss Nitzan Horowitz added: “So Gantz is also for the annexation … If this is Kahol Lavan’s answer to the hollow campaign promises of the right – then it shows a lack of trust. If this is actually his intention, 40 Percent unilaterally annex. ” the territories and destroy any possibility of an agreement – it shows a lack of common sense. I don’t know which is worse. In one way or another it is clear that there is nothing for left-wing voters in Kahol Lavan. ”

During Israel’s last election campaign, Netanyahu repeated that he intended to annex the Jordan Valley. He discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said at the time that the settlements were not illegal international law.

“It is time to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and all communities in Judea and Samaria that are in the [settlement] blocks and outside of Judea,” said Netanyahu during a conference in December as part of the State of Israel. ”

