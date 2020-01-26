Gantz steps out of Netanyahu's trap, but two more fronts are waiting for him - Israel News

advertisement

Exactly one year after the founding of Kahol Lavan, the country’s largest party, Benny Gantz has once again demonstrated admirable political and personal skills. The deal with the Likud party at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, also known as the White House, where he will meet Donald Trump separately from Benjamin Netanyahu, is a very impressive success for the Israeli prime minister, given the well-known relationship between the U.S. president and his ,

Netanyahu had planned to set a trap for his rival. In a Washington drama, the protagonist of which would be the Prime Minister of Israel, Gantz was supposed to play the role of extras, practically the ruler of everything he overlooked. And he would be a non-entity to boot. The trick was transparent, the danger was great. It seemed to be an unsolvable political and diplomatic dilemma. If he says yes, he risks humiliation. If he said no, he would look like a coward and also arouse the anger of the U.S. government that the Israelis love. Just 48 hours before his Saturday night announcement, it seemed Gantz could only lose and Netanyahu could only win.

But Gantz and his people made good use of the time they were given. And on Saturday evening it turned out that Gantz was no fool and certainly not a fool. He got a separate meeting with the president instead of becoming Netanyahu’s friend. This is a status that no previous Israeli prime minister candidate has ever achieved. And, as he said, he will return to Israel the next day to closely follow the Knesset’s hearings on the defendant Netanyahu’s request for law enforcement immunity in the three corruption cases against him.

Let’s think of Yair Lapid for a minute. As he tried to build his image as prime minister year after year, he persecuted MEPs and deputy ministers like Speedy Gonzalez. But after just a year, Gantz managed to get a US president who is more Netanyahu than Netanyahu to give him a face-to-face meeting – the most prestigious option possible – just over a month before the election.

This doesn’t just say something about Gantz’s stature and ability to position himself. It is also said that the White House believes it counts. And that also means that those in Washington are a little – and maybe more than a bit – disappointed with the crown jewel of the White House, which despite the generous gifts the President has given him, has failed to make the choice to win and form a government.

There is no doubt that Netanyahu will receive a much more sparkling welcome in the American capital than his rival. But Trump has given Gantz a gesture that none of Netanyahu’s other rivals has ever received from an American president – even those who couldn’t stand him, like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

It was encouraging to watch Netanyahu’s propagandists on Saturday night as they sat in television studios (in their role as journalists) before Gantz ‘announcement. They tore him to pieces, mocked his hesitation, and mocked him for accepting or refusing Trump’s invitation to the White House. And then suddenly their jaws fell and they fell silent. Her eyes wandered desperately to her smartphone screens, hoping that the rescue would come from there as a political stunt from the Prime Minister’s residence.

Gantz has emerged from this process intact so far. But the next fight is waiting for him on two fronts – Netanyahu’s immunity application, which is almost certain to be denied before the elections, and the public debate about the “deal of the century”, which is not a deal and is not centenary and almost certainly not it is not a peace plan, but a one-sided step and a plan for the gradual annexation of most of the West Bank.

Gantz read between the lines and said on Saturday that Trump’s proposal was a basis for internal Israeli discussions and not an operational plan. And certainly not a basis for one-sided movements. In essence, he said to Trump: “Thank you for your friendship and commitment to Israel, but we will resume here (to quote Kahol Lavan’s previous motto).”

The bad news for Kahol Lavan is that the campaign will apparently be more about diplomatic than legal issues. And the party can’t change that. Gantz’s mission over the next 35 days will therefore be to convince voters that he, not Netanyahu on the eve of his trial, is the right leader to continue what the US President has started.

