Comments Tuesday night from Kahol Lavan’s boss Benny Gantz is a slap in the face for democratic Israelis – Jews and Arabs alike – who yearn for a change in Israel’s dangerous political direction. During an event that opened his party’s election headquarters for Arab women in Kafr Bana, Gantz said the Joint List of Arab Parties could not be part of a government that he would form.

“There is deep disagreement between me and the list on diplomatic, national, and security issues,” he said. “My disagreements with his leadership are serious and cannot be bridged.”

Gantz’s remarks came from comments made this morning by Chairman of the Joint List, Ayman Odeh. Speaking to Army Radio, Odeh said his party would only recommend Gantz to form the next government if his party responded to US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” “making a very clear statement against transmission and annexation.” ” heard.

Odeh was outraged that Kahol Lavan had remained silent during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks on the Arab community. “Let Gantz say something. Does he think we’re in his pocket? “, He said.

Obviously, Gantz did not master the challenge and abandoned a Jewish-Arab partnership. It is very likely that by refusing to partner with the Arabs, Gantz has slammed the door to a government that would replace the Netanyahu regime.

Then there is the enthusiasm with which Gantz received Trump’s Middle East plan that annexed parts of the West Bank, and the lack of response from the party leadership to the racist and exclusionary remarks made by Yoaz Hendel, the party’s right flank represents interview with Haaretz last week. If we take all of this into account, it is not clear what great advantage a change of government would offer.

Kahol Lavan was founded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an alternative to the right-wing government, but it is now not clear why Gantz’s party should be preferred to the current regime, with slight differences but certain style nuances. It is true that Gantz was not charged with corruption, but a political alternative must present a complete political program – not just a cheap, pale version of what is already there.

After the recent elections, Odeh took a bold step by calling on most of the Common List lawmakers to recommend President Reuven Rivlin to appoint Gantz as Prime Minister. Odeh also presented a citizens’ agenda aimed at improving the quality of life of Israeli Arab citizens. Gantz and Odeh could bring about a dramatic change that Israel needs just as much as the Israelis need air to breathe.

By working together, they could offer a way to heal the wounds inflicted on Israeli society by the years of violent, racist, and inflammatory government of Netanyahu. Kahol Lavan leaned to the right and let the Arabs’ outstretched hand hang.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.