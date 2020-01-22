Gantz promised the annexation to win right-wing votes, but the only winner is Netanyahu - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

Kahol Lavan’s promised right gallop aimed at winning “soft rights” is beginning to look more like an embarrassing slow limp. “We will work to impose sovereignty on the Jordan Valley,” party leader Benny Gantz said during a festive valley tour on Tuesday. For a moment he looked like a very pale version of Benjamin Netanyahu in the black Uniqlo-style down jacket, which has been the winter uniform of the Israeli security fetishists for at least two years.

But he immediately added an asterisk, like one of these voice-over disclaimers at the end of an advertisement that the announcer reads so quickly that it can hardly be understood: “We will achieve this through an agreed national process and in coordination with the international community. ”

Gantz knows very well that there is no “annexation coordinated with the international community”. There are either agreements with international support that set temporary or permanent limits, or unilateral annexation that shows disregard for the international community and its laws. There is no middle ground. There will never be an “annexation by agreement” or even a “mini-annexation”.

Like Netanyahu, Gantz said nothing about what will happen to the Palestinians in the Jordan Valley. Are they offered Israeli citizenship? If so, explanations of how important it is to separate from the Palestinians are totally negated, as Gantz’s partner, Yair Lapid, likes to say. And if not, does Gantz really believe that there are important leaders in the democratic world, apart from U.S. President Donald Trump (and that’s not certain, either) that will give their blessings? Of course not.

All of this was a clumsy effort to make a Netanyahu-style political turnaround – to prove to right-wing voters, fed up with the allegations of corruption and incitement, that Kahol Lavan is no less patriotic, especially after MK Ahmad Tibi’s public threat, if Gantz party supports annexation, “we will remain in the opposition”. This cumbersome effort not only failed, it also played into Netanyahu’s hands, who naturally prefers that issues such as annexation or Iran dominate the election campaigns.

In the same short speech, Gantz argued: “There should be no more cases like the loss of Zofar and Naharayim, a serious phenomenon that has mainly occurred due to the ongoing diplomatic neglect between us and Jordan.”

This statement is particularly strange when you make it in the same breath with a statement about the annexation of the Jordan Valley, which is ultimately the Hashemite Kingdom’s greatest fear and the main reason why it is so angry with the Netanyahu government.

Netanyahu’s statements about annexation are also pivotal at the moment, but he has spent a long time preparing the public for the opportunity. Gantz helped him a lot on Tuesday. Still, even Netanyahu’s supporters would like to remember that while he rebuked Gantz, he said, “Why wait until after the elections when we can take over sovereignty in the Jordan Valley by arrangement?” but didn’t.

When Netanyahu “unveiled” his plan to annex the Jordan Valley in September, he also stressed that he would only do so “after the elections”, mainly to give Trump the opportunity to present his peace plan before establishing facts on the ground. “Out of respect for President Trump, I will wait until the plan is presented,” he said.

Gantz Netanyahu also gave a great gift on this issue when he readily and publicly withdrew his objection to the White House’s intention to publish its Middle East peace plan in the middle of an Israeli election season. That green light has made it much more likely that the plan will actually be released, and based on all the signs, this won’t do much good for Gantz’s campaign.

