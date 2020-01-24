Gantz ponders whether to accept Trump's invitation to discuss the peace plan - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

Kahol Lavan’s chairman Benny Gantz is considering accepting President Donald Trump’s invitation to meet at the White House on Tuesday before the Middle East peace plan is unveiled.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted the invitation, and Netanyahu had also suggested that Gantz travel to Washington. Kahol Lavan did not officially confirm Gantz’s participation and found Pence’s statement to be publicly humiliating.

Netanyahu will fly to Washington on Sunday afternoon and return to Israel by Wednesday.

Trump said overnight that Thursday he would release the details of the deal of the century for an Israeli-Palestinian settlement in the coming days. So far, the US has refrained from publishing the deal due to the ongoing political crisis in Israel and the series of parliamentary elections.

However, the Trump administration recently announced that the plan will be released on January 28. Gantz, who declined the move on the grounds that he would be a “price” for Netanyahu, changed his position earlier this week and asked Trump to release the plan.

Gantz’s advisors are preparing to visit Washington if he accepts Trump’s invitation. Gantz will make a public statement on the subject on Saturday. Kahol Lavan members have also canceled their appearances at cultural events.

A source from Kahol Lavan said Thursday that the Trump administration is supporting Netanyahu by allowing him to postpone the Knesset’s advice on his law enforcement request, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Kahol Lavan made it clear on Thursday that there is no intention to change the schedule for discussions about Netanyahu’s request for immunity. “When [Knesset spokesman] Yuli Edelstein announced that the hearing would be held on Tuesday, we estimated that Netanyahu and Gantz would be invited to Washington that day,” party officials said.

“The White House has just come to the aid of Netanyahu. As of now, we have no intention of postponing the Knesset vote next week. If necessary, we will meet without Gantz and Netanyahu.”

Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman addressed the US on Friday saying that the submission of the peace plan five weeks before the election on the day the Knesset is scheduled to vote on Netanyahu’s immunity will prevent thorough and profound “prevention” will be discussion of one of the most important political initiatives in recent years. ”

Israeli officials said the plan would ensure the application of Israeli sovereignty to all existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in addition to annexing the Jordan Valley, which would become Israel’s eastern border.

