How convincing are the racist election notices for Benjamin Netanyahu compared to his last clear victory in 2015? What kind of experiences, passions and political needs are addressed by the videos that are now flooding the internet?

Racism is not a new phenomenon, let alone racism against Arab citizens, but it has never been used as cynically and consistently as Netanyahu in the three campaigns of the past year. The helplessness shown by the leaders of Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party in this regard was pitiful.

The development of the poison process is clear. We started with “the Arabs”, went on to the “Common List” of Arab parties, then “Ahmad Tibi”, and for dessert there is now “Tibi and Balad”, the political party.

But while Netanyahu startles voters with these racist trigger words, he trembles with fear that the dividing walls between Jews and Arabs will begin to crack. It is not yet in the phase of euphoria triggered by the fall of the Berlin Wall, but the trend is clear. You will not see the head of the Common List, Ayman Odeh, in any of these election ads.

Two iconic photos have shown Netanyahu and his advisors Odeh’s strengths. one shows Odeh holding his cell phone camera in front of Netanyahu’s face in response to the laws aimed at placing cameras in polling stations and deterring Arab voters. The other was published by Odeh in response to Netanyahu’s comments on government building with the support of Arab lawmakers. The Prime Minister reads a book to three children and is headed: “At the end of the day, you have to let these three existential threats fall asleep!” This became one of the most popular tweets of 2019.

And in Kahol Lavan you have three army chiefs and an experienced politician who has not told the cameras that the inflammatory rhetoric in the Knesset is intolerable to Arab citizens. Despite their strength, these four are afraid to set up an agenda that clearly rejects incitement against an ethnic minority as unacceptable behavior. They have never found a few simple words against the proposal to remove citizenship from Arab residents – part of Donald Trump’s peace plan – an idea that Netanyahu himself has already removed from the agenda.

Do you think that’s what the right-wing voters really want? Do you think soft right-wing voters in Israel are a bunch of Kahanists? Do you have a poll that shows that in order to be able to address the rights, you must prevent the establishment of a committee to combat violence in the Arab community – as you did?

I would like to see the wording of such a survey: “Would you like to support the fight against violence or would you prefer that the Arabs in Umm al-Fahm massacre each other?”

The disappointment with Kahol Lavan and Gantz as chairman, and the failure to question Netanyahu’s agenda just so that they can soak up some crumbs of voters sick from the prime minister may not seem so bad to anyone who understands where they are Party has been resisting since its inception. The exaggerated claim that racism has so much influence on us is depressing.

When Kahol Lavan tries to speak to potential voters in their language to resolve the standoff of the political blocs, all they have to do is say that the party believes it is silent about racism is the only trap it has there to imprison the rights. Wing voters.

The party has not come to the conclusion that Netanyahu came to the conclusion after the two elections last year: Jewish Israelis either hate the Arabs or fear them almost enough. Odeh is the popular face of Arab society, so Tibis and Balad’s faces are used to portray the Arabs as a society that supports terrorism.

It is worth remembering Gantz the day after the election. If the geniuses in his party believe partnership with the Common List is a safe bet, they can expect a rude awakening.