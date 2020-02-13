Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party is expected to hold 35 seats in the Knesset, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud is slightly behind with 33 seats ahead of the March 2 general election in Israel, according to a poll released on Thursday by Channel 12 News revealed.

Still, 42 percent of respondents believe Netanyahu is better placed to act as Israeli Prime Minister, while 36 percent believe Gantz should take the helm of the country.

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

The number of Knesset seats that each political bloc would control has remained unchanged from previous polls showing that the center-left bloc is gaining ground over the right.

The Joint List, an alliance of four Israeli-Arab parties, remains the third largest list with 13 seats, while the left Labor Gesher Meretz list, which announced its merger in January, is expected to receive nine seats in the elections now held.

The ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism are predicted to each win 8 seats, one more than the previous Channel 12 News poll.

Yisrael Beiteinus Avigdor Lieberman remains the kingmaker with seven seats. Right-wing extremist Yamina, led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, is expected to receive seven seats. Both Yisrael Beiteinu and Yamina slumped for a place from previous polls.

The last Channel 12 survey was conducted among 505 respondents from the Midgam Institute, led by Mano Geva. It had an error rate of 4.4 percent.

