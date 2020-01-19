Gantz 'party expects to support call for Arab legislators to be banned - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

The Kahol Lavan party is likely to support an application to exclude Israeli-Arab lawmaker Heba Yazbak from being re-elected on March 2 via a Facebook post welcoming a Palestinian who was attacked in the late 1970s The murder of an Israeli family was convicted as a “fighting martyr”.

The demand for a ban on Yazbak, which the Likud party is likely to hand over to the Central Election Committee this week, accuses her of “negating Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state and supporting the armed struggle of a terrorist group against Israel”.

Sources in Kahol Lavan said they intend to support the request.

The request could be a first test case for the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance: some of its members would likely agree to reject Yazbak’s candidacy, while others would refuse to release her.

It is not clear whether all three parties to the new alliance will vote as one party on the committee as they each have their own representatives based on the results of the last September elections.

The Central Election Committee is a political organization, so any decision to disqualify Yazbak would only have a symbolic meaning, as it would face the High Court of Justice, who would discuss the matter based on the evidence provided by both sides.

Immediately before the election in April last year, the court rejected a Kahol Lavan-backed election committee decision to exclude Hadash’s legislator Ofer Cassif and two factions from the Joint List, Ra’am and Balad, from re-election.

“The Knesset should not be one of the most extreme extremists,” said Kahol Lavan at the time. Despite his position, with the exception of Balad, members of the Joint List have threw their support for the Prime Minister behind Kahol Lavan’s leader Benny Gantz in consultations with President Reuven Rivlin after the September elections.

Yazbak replied that “all of the allegations in (Likud’s) statement were discussed and rejected by both the Central Election Committee and the High Court.” This is an invitation to ban and delegitimize a candidate with a populist goal. I will continue to advocate justice, political and civil justice against occupation, racism, discrimination and incitement. ”

Hadash said that “attempting to ban Yazbak as a candidate is part of a delegitimization campaign against the Arabs and their elected officials because of their political weight and influence. Kahol Lavan’s position shows a right trend rather than offering a political alternative to the current government.

Balad’s chairman, Mtanes Shehadeh, said to Haaretz: “Supporting Kahol Lavan in the disqualification effort would be further evidence that it is a right-wing party that disguises itself as a centrist party and keeps failing. Your opposition will make it more difficult to support Kahol Lavan after the elections. ”

“A delegitimation campaign is underway against the entire Arab public and their right to nationalist representation,” added the chairman.

Lawmaker Ahmed Tibi, the party list whip in the Knesset, said that “any support from Kahol Lavan for the Yazbak lock would be a serious and negative development and a step to the right of the Likud. All claims against Yazbak were rejected by the central election committee and tried in court. ”

The Likud request is the first time that she has tried to personally get Yazbak up and running. Likud lawmaker Ofir Katz is expected to make various controversial statements on social media, including one in which the terrorist is described as a “martyr” and another Facebook post in which she released a convicted spy greeted for Hezbollah from prison.

The petition to ban them also cited Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut as an indication that the Yazbak court might have been excluded from the race if an application had been made against her personally and not against her entire Balad party.

Legislator Itzik Shmuli, the Labor Party whip in the Knesset, said he would try to disqualify the new Mishpat Tzedek (“fair trial” in Hebrew) party, led by Yigal Amir’s wife, who murdered Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The party tries to free Amir from prison.

Schmuli accused Amir of being personally involved in the organization of the party behind bars.

