Gantz on the right in the Appendix - Haaretz Editorial - Israel News

Ahead of the third round of elections, and apparently assuming that the left-wing voters are in the pocket of the camp led by Kahol Lavan’s chairman, the fight for the right-wing voters is intensifying. On Tuesday morning, Benny Gantz traveled the Jordan Valley and said he would work to extend Israeli sovereignty to the area. “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern defensive wall in every future scenario,” he said, and even veiled criticism of previous governments who discussed the possibility of the task of claiming that they had “made a serious strategic and security mistake.”

Although Gantz later stressed that the process of annexing the area would be coordinated with the international community, supporters of the annexation on the right can see his statements as an ideological victory for which they can find recognition. Who would have thought a few years ago that the two most important political alternatives in Israel would favor annexation?

As expected with an arms race, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hurried to raise the bar. “Why wait until after the elections when we can now achieve sovereignty in the Jordan Valley with a broad consensus in the Knesset?” He asked rhetorically.

In the evening he had already promised to apply sovereignty to the entire settlement enterprise, no less.

With this leaning to the right and the irresponsible promises of annexation, both could take a step that endangers Israel’s future. But even if all of this is just a hollow campaign rhetoric, the annexation discourse that Gantz has adopted should cause concern among those who consider him a left-liberal candidate for the Prime Minister and raise questions about his diplomatic vision.

Kahol Lavan runs the camp, which is looking for an alternative to the right-wing rule of Netanyahu and the settlers. Although this camp is not ideologically uniform, if there is a choice between establishing an official apartheid regime by annexing territories without granting citizenship to the Palestinians living in them, and dividing the country under a diplomatic agreement, the second option preferred.

It is a camp of those who know that the application of selective sovereignty only in the areas of settlements violates international law and violates Israel’s obligation to discuss the matter through a permanent agreement. It is a camp of those who know that the annexation poses a real threat to the character of the state, as the Declaration of Independence shows.

This camp needs a brave leader who offers a diplomatic alternative to Netanyahu. Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Common List, got it right when he said, “State citizens deserve hope, not imitation. So you don’t replace a prime minister.”

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

