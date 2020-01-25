Gantz grabs a private Trump meeting and proves that the US needs him the way he needs it - Israel News

advertisement

After a weekend full of hectic considerations, the team of Kahol Lavan boss Benny Gantz found an elegant solution for a seemingly hopeless trap. It all started when US Vice President Mike Pence said on camera that Gantz’s invitation to Washington was offered at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu smugly sat next to Pence and repeated the same humiliating message if the microphone didn’t pick it up clearly the first time: “I suggested I invite Benny Gantz too.” This little humiliation weighed in Kahol Lavan’s boat.

Even though Gantz had already accepted the American invitation in principle, this representation, as if he were flying to the United States by Netanyahu’s grace alone, completely disrupted the plan. From that moment on, there were dramatic debates about whether the party should even attend the spectacle, although Kahol Lavan continued to prepare for the trip, including obtaining special guest visas and booking flight tickets.

Some people in Kahol Lavan said Gantz could never refuse an invitation from the US President. In those few hours, the Netanyahu team had already released a statement saying that Gantz’s refusal would prove that Kahol Lavan did not really “make Israel” above all, as the campaign slogan says. As the right-wing tweet storm put it, Gantz is ready to miss an historic opportunity like a diplomatic plan that gives Israel priority only because of its hatred of Netanyahu. Some of the tweeters continued this message even after Gantz made it clear that he was going to Washington.

Others claimed that it was a honey trap that should be avoided at all costs. They said Pence’s barb was only the first in a long series of humiliations done by a Trump administration working hand in hand with Netanyahu. You could already imagine tricks like Netanyahu’s ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, sawing the legs of Gantz’s chair to force him to sit down. If you go, you’ll be the pitiful butt of Trumps and Netanyahu’s jokes.

And there was also a political argument. Some in the party believed that Netanyahu was so interested in joining Gantz because it would open the “locked but not locked” door to a unified government. Netanyahu knows that even after the third Knesset election in March, he won’t get 61 seats for a right-wing coalition.

Older Likud officials believed that this could also be the explanation. A trip together and a tripartite meeting with Trump could be the scene of a slowdown on the way to another attempt at unity. In these circumstances, the Kahol Lavan members, who were more concerned about not being with Netanyahu, tried to avoid an image that even suggested that this was a possibility.

Gantz’s base, which mainly supports his platform from “anyone other than Netanyahu”, would not accept such cooperation. So the decision was not just a question of participating in Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, but also of an Israeli unitary government.

Ultimately, the White House solved the problem. After concerted efforts in which Gantz did not want to participate at all, the White House agreed that Trump would meet Gantz and Netanyahu separately.

This is not a favor for Gantz because Washington needs it. It is American evidence that this is not an attempt to influence a foreign election. Such an allegation would upset and upset Washington more than anything after the Trump administration remained silent during the two previous elections in Israel and on charges that other countries had disrupted the U.S. election. Separate meetings with Gantz and Netanyahu will nullify the impact of a festive summit, but Gantz’s support will allow Trump to unveil his plan without being accused of prejudice to the election.

Of course, Gantz benefits more than anyone else. He is not forced to refuse the President’s invitation, is not accused of undermining Israeli interests, and is not photographed in this metaphorical lower square next to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who was inferior to Gantz in the White House gesture, said he would meet with Trump again on Monday and Tuesday. One can assume that this is not the end of a new reality show: “The race to the White House”.

